Oh It’s Very Real! :  Lessons from the School of Blowjobs

This isn’t a case of some people will believe everything, it happened. Cat Harvey-Jenner and Josie Copson of Cosmopolitan attended and here is the blow by blow (if you will) of what happened. Master Dominic, the gay sex expert ran the 'Playing the Flute' oral sex class.

There are important lessons to be learnt and have been explained below

1. Enthusiasm

This is very key in every field of life, not just in the bedroom alone. "Men care about more than just getting their dick wet. They'd prefer one amazing blow job every three months than an average one once a week. Men can tell if you're not 100% into it, so don't do it unless you're in the mood. It feels crap when someone is just humoring you."

2. Lube

"Remember that a penis is designed to be stimulated by a vagina, so try to recreate that environment — warm, tight and wet. I don't advise vaginal lube because it's silicon based, I prefer to use spit. Let me tell you, I've never once looked down at my penis and thought it was too slimy."

3. Positioning

"Make your man either sit up straight, or stand up — that will be easier for you. Men are incredibly visual, so a clear view of what's happening will only add to it. Then always keep at least one, both if possible, of your hands on him at all times. Having more going on will make him very happy."

4. Foreplay

"Men's sex drive comes from a primal instinct of wanting to be inside you. Don't make the foreplay before the blow job too long — just a minute or two will do. Make sure you only wank with your hands by going from the tip of the penis to the base. Don't go up and down. This will make the sensation even more amazing when you go down with your mouth for the first time."

5. The Start

"Curl your lips round your teeth and put your mouth around his penis. For the first couple of insertions just go for the tip. It's an extremely sensitive part of their manhood. Don't worry about deep throating unless you have a natural ability — it's a porn star myth that you should to be able to do it and if you don't have a wide mouth then it's just uncomfortable and unsexy. Also, moving the tongue doesn't make things that different — the way it moves naturally is enough."

6. Don't Ignore The Other Bits

"The Penis, balls and the top 1/3 of the leg is the special place. Touching the balls feels really good for men, despite what society may lead you to believe. I've had about 600 balls in my mouth and only one person hasn't liked it. I recommend starting with a light tickle with your fingers — it's going to make them cum so much easier and your work will be halved. Then if he likes that try a juggle or a tug, or if he has a low pain tolerance pull them up instead of down. That way he'll still get the sensation, without feeling like he's been yanked.

"The bit between the bum and the willy is called the perineum. This is a bit of skin with a lot of nerve endings and can also feel amazing when touched. Respect his limits as he would yours, but if he's willing, then figuring out what he likes is all part of the fun."

7. Use Your Hands

"Men can't feel the difference between your hands and mouth when it's all going on, so fake it till they make it. Use your hands as an extension of your mouth, being sure not to move your hand away from the mouth because then the jig is up."

8. Speed

"I think people go faster than they need to. Going fast can make him feel like he has to hurry up and cum. This pressure could make it harder for him to get in the zone. When you're going slower, the pressure is off and they'll feel more comfortable. Also once you go fast, it's really hard to slow down again in a natural way."

9. Spit or Swallow

"No man has the right to tell you to swallow. It's your body, and if he tries to push you to do it then he's being a shit. Instead keep going right up to that very moment — use your hand if you don't want to swallow. After he's cum keep going with your hand for a couple of minutes. It creates a really nice intimate moment between the two of you."