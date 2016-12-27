No Shame In Asking These :  5 questions about your vagina you should have answers for

Knowing about what is happening to one’s body is very important, and there shouldn’t be any reason for one to be embarrassed asking questions about them especially the lady parts.

Women’s Health readers were asked to submit their questions about their bodies and an Ob-gyn was asked to answer them.

1. IS IT NORMAL TO FEEL AROUSED WHEN I PEE

The sound of an engine revving turns some people on, so you’re not even been weird right now. “There are a lot of things that different women are aroused by,” says Kate Holloway, M.D., an ob-gyn at the Institute for Women’s Health in San Antonio. “I wouldn’t say some things are normal or abnormal.”

Bottom line: Getting a little giddy when you hit the seat isn’t going to do any harm, so no need to freak out. But if it bothers you, feels uncomfortable, or is accompanied by a burning sensation, see your doctor to talk it through, suggests Holloway.

2. WHY DO I HAVE SMELLY, WHITE DISCHARGE?

This is a very common complaint and question,” says Holloway. Here’s what you need to know: White discharge on its own isn’t cause for concern. “There’s a certain amount of discharge that women have that’s normal, that’s hormonal, and changes throughout the cycle,” says Holloway. Paired with an odor, though? That’s when things get dicey. It could signal anything from a bacterial infection to a sexually transmitted disease, says Holloway. Visit your gyno to help you rule out these more serious issues.

3. HOW DO I PREVENT MY VAGINA FROM "FARTING" DURING YOGA?

Rest assured this kind of “farting” (a.k.a. queefing) is totally unlike the other kind. In this scenario, air is getting trapped in your vagina (you can thank wacky poses for that), and releasing as you move around—you know, usually when the rest of the class is completely silent. That’s because your pelvic floor muscles and abdominal muscles contract to push the air out, says Holloway. Your game plan: Don’t let the air in to begin with. “Wear a tampon to block the vagina so you can’t have any passage of air either in or out,” suggests Holloway. Then, you’re free to focus on your practice and not on strange noises coming from your nether regions.

4. WHY DOES ONE OF MY LABIA LIPS HANG LOWER THAN THE OTHER?

“It’s a totally normal thing,” says Holloway. The labia minora of most women are asymmetrical, with one lip hanging lower than the other. If it doesn’t bug you, then don’t worry about it. But if it does, you could explore a procedure called labiaplasty that’ll correct the asymmetry, says Holloway. About 37 percent of labiaplasty patients opt in for aesthetic reasons, one study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine estimates.

