We each slept late into the morning. As I started to stir it took me a few seconds to remember where I was and what had happened the previous night. If I had woke up in my own bed I could have been easily convinced that the whole thing had been a dream. I looked over on the bed next to me and saw the sleeping form of Chika, my former teacher turned-lover.

I watched her naked body as she slept. As I observed her naked body, I could see some wrinkles and some sags, but for a woman over twice my age Chika was definitely still beautiful.

As I watched her she began to stir and soon woke up. She smiled warmly at me and said, "Morning lover." We kissed each other and then just lay still holding each other in our arms.

ALSO READ: Mrs. Chika, my favorite 'teacher'[Part 6]

We kissed again and as we broke the kiss she said, "I don't know about you, but I could use a shower to clean up."

I agreed that a shower sounded good and followed her into the master bathroom. The bathroom was very large and quite impressive. It was obviously a custom bath and had a walk-in shower with two shower heads, two sinks sitting side by side, and an oversized tub. Chika stepped into the shower and adjusted the water.

She came out and gathered some towels. I stood and watched her move. Even naked she carried herself with a maturity and class that turned me on.

As she passed with the towels I couldn't help but reach out and grope one of her boobs. She gave me a quick smile and massaged my completely flaccid dick and said, "OH, your mind is willing but the flesh is weak." We both laughed and stepped into the shower.

We let the warm water run over us for a few minutes as we caressed each other before Chika said, "Lenny, every woman I know loves to have her hair washed for her. In fact, bathing your partner is a very erotic experience." She handed me a bottle of body wash and turned her back to me.

I quickly soaped her hair and gave her a long, slow rinse. I enjoyed the intimacy of this act and especially enjoyed watching the foamy lather as it dripped down her naked body.

ALSO READ: Mrs. Chika, my favorite 'teacher'[Part 5]

I rinsed her hair and picked up a bar of soap. I built up big foam and began to wash her body. I made sure I rubbed every part of her at least twice. I spent the most time soaping her pussy and breasts; however the simple feel of her soapy skin under my touch was driving me wild.

After I had thoroughly soaped and rinsed Chika she picked up the soap and began to wash me. As I had done her hands explored every inch of me. She paid the most attention to my ass and dick. As she stood behind me she built up lots of foam and began to massage my ass.

I loved the feel of her hands working the lather into my ass cheeks. I was surprised as she slipped a finger between my ass cheeks and it began to explore my crack. I parted my legs slightly to provide her better access. Her hand dipped lower and rubbed the sensitive skin between my asshole and my balls.

I had never thought much about this area but Chika’s touch was sending shivers through me. I felt Chika’s hand begin to leave this area and I was momentarily sad until I felt her fingertip on my asshole.

I had never explored my ass sexually and generally felt that was something only "gays" did. Her touch caused me to be anxious at first. She whispered, "Relax, trust me." I tried to relax as her finger returned to my asshole.

ALSO READ: Mrs. Chika, my favorite 'teacher'[Part 4]

The finger was still quite soapy and slid easily back and forth across my anus.

I visibly relaxed and was beginning to enjoy her touch. I felt more pressure on my asshole and heard Chika say, "Don't fight it. Relax and enjoy." I felt the tip of her finger enter my ass. She stopped there to give me time to adjust. The feeling was unusual at first and I wasn't sure what to think.

I stood still for a while as Chika massaged me with her free hand. Soon, I again felt the pressure increase as she shoved more of her finger up my ass. I didn't know how much she had shoved in but the pressure built even higher as she pushed. I expected it to begin to hurt but it did not. Instead the pressure I felt started to arouse me.

Chika had inserted her index finger to the main knuckle and was waiting for me to again relax. When she felt I was ready she started to slowly fuck my ass with her finger. She started with her motions very small and slow and allowed them to build as I became more comfortable.

After a long time and lots of work she was able to fuck my ass with nearly the whole length of her finger.

ALSO READ: Mrs. Chika, my favorite 'teacher'[Part 3]

Although reluctant at first I began to enjoy my first anal experience. As she finger fucked my ass my dick had become semi-hard again even though it hadn't been touched recently.

"Do you like getting fucked like this?" Mrs. Chika quietly asked.

I replied, "Uh-huh."

Chika continued to finger fuck me for several more minutes until she felt I had had enough. She slowly removed her finger from me and spun me around. She began to thoroughly wash my front. With soapy hands she gently fondled my balls and stroked my dick.

As she did this I became nearly fully erect and began thinking I might get to try fucking in the shower. Instead she released me and began rinsing me off. She said,

"We've got to save something for later."

We kissed and fondled each other for several more minutes until Chika said she was starving and suggested we fix something to eat. I agreed and we towelled off. Chika put on only her silk gown and she got a second silk robe for me to wear.

We headed into the kitchen in search of food. We prepared a very large breakfast and sat down together to eat. We chatted and read newspapers as we each took our time finishing.

ALSO READ: Mrs. Chika, my favorite 'teacher'[Part 2]

When we had finally finished and the paper had been read, Chika said, "I've got some work I need to mark. Did you happen to bring a swimming trunk?"

I replied that I hadn't and she went off to her son's room to see if one of his swim trunk would fit me. Although it was still before noon the weather was getting hotter.

Mrs. Chika returned with a trunk and said, "Try this one on, it looks your size." I slipped on the trunk and, although it was a little big, it was close enough. "Looks good," Chika said as I modelled the attire for her,

"I'll be right back." She disappeared down the hall to the bedroom and was gone for several minutes.

When she returned she wore a robe and a pair of sandals. "Shall we head out back?" she asked.

I nodded and got up to follow her. She collected some stacks of notes and led me to the backyard. Just on the other side of the backyard was swimming pool. There were several comfortable looking chairs there and one large table shaded by a big umbrella.

ALSO READ: Mrs. Chika, my favorite 'teacher'[Part 1]

Chika moved to the table and began spreading out her work.

"Make yourself comfortable," she said to me, "there are plenty of drinks in the kitchen and there is a radio over by that other chair if you want to turn that on."

I got the radio and took a seat in one of the chairs. I took a dip in the pool. As I swam I noticed their backyard was surrounded by a tall wooden fence which, combined with some trees and bushes, effectively blocked all views from neighbouring houses.

He liked the fact we could just hang out and relax without having to worry about being "caught".

We passed the rest of the morning and the early afternoon in this way. Chika diligently did her work at the table and I read, dozed, swam, and relaxed. Occasionally one or the other of us went into the house and came back with a snack or a drink, but otherwise we both just relaxed by the pool.

As the temperature increased Chika initially loosened her robe and then ultimately removed it completely.

Underneath she wore a bikini that was low cut in the front and revealed some of her beautiful cleavage. The back was open all the way down to her ass and it was held in place by a couple of thin straps that were tied behind her neck.

ALSO READ: Christmas with Aunty Bisi [Part 11]

I found myself staring at her more and more often as the day progressed.

She finally finished her work and put all of her books away inside the house. She came back outside and did a beautiful dive into the pool. She began swimming back and forth and I figured this was how she helped keep her body in such great shape.

I watched her as she swam back and forth for several minutes. She finally paused and caught her breath.

"Care to join me?" she asked.