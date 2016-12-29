Men Need To Read This :  3 Causes of low testosterone and what to do

This is quite important, amongst men, the testosterone levels have been dropping consistently since the 1970s, and sadly its not slowing down. This is a vital hormone in men, it is essentially what makes men men.

Sadly, it has become a term that brings sweaty bodybuilders to mind, horny boys and men who like to fight. It’s more important than that. It is indeed the most important hormone men produce, this hormone helps our desire to be better and achieve so much more.

The relationship between testosterone and estrogen is quite unique, when one of them goes p, the other comes down and vice versa. An imbalance in this, it can lead to the following

For men, this can lead to:

Excess fat gain

Heart disease

Erectile dysfunction

Decreased libido

Depression

Lethargy

Lack of body hair

Shrunken testicles

Decreased immune system

Having a good level of testosterone is important to a person’s overall health, wellness and performance. If it isn’t balanced, it can affect in so many ways, it can lead to a disadvantage in career, gym and with your lady.

Below are the three causes of declining testosterone level, and how to make them better, compiled by Tanner Baze, Askmen

1. Too much junk food

In the world we’re in today, junk food is readily available everywhere and they’re delicious too. This can lead to a serious case of overeating, and those primary consumption options can be junk food. These food have ingredients that impact hormone production negatively. Because of fast food, we always consume more calories than we need. It can lead to fat again which severely impacts production of testosterone. This can be remedied by elimination of refined carbohydrate for a while, reduction of alcohol intake. Consumption of fibrous vegetables, and red meat.

2. You’re not lifting weights

This is one of the most basic ways of producing more testosterone. You have to be lifting heavy things. Lifting weights makes the body increase testosterone output, and this is one of the reasons why testosterone has been closely linked with the gym.

When you’re lifting weights, you’re forcing your body to adapt and recover by growing bigger.

Solving this is quite easy, you just have to hit the gym and start lifting, its important to start exercising right, you can get a personal trainer to help you.

3. You’re relying on alternative, testosterone replacement therapy

Ideally, when there is low testosterone level, the automatic choice is Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). It’s like the perfect solution, rub a little cream, take a pill or get a shot, that does the magic, and your testosterone level will be back to normal

It hardly ever happens like that, a lot of men who go through TRT experience least amount of testosterone production, when they do this, they rarely change lifestyle to suit this treatment