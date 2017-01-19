Yes, it feels good to have that release that makes you feel things that words cannot sufficiently describe. It’s a feeling that you ideally don’t associate with the office. Unless of course you’re part of the people that have sex at work.

Orgasm and office are risqué when they’re used together, but apparently, it isn’t a bad idea after all. It may not be the ideal team bonding exercise or even in the top 20 things to do at the office but it can be very good for productivity.

ALSO READ: 3 steps on how to make sex steamier

According to British newspaper, Metro, who asked scientist if introducing new policies into the office such as workplace masturbation will lead to positive result or not, and they answered it would work, as written by Beatrice Hemming, Cosmpolitan.

Mark Sergeant, a senior psychology lecturer at Nottingham Trent University said that a “masturbation break” would make a very effective idea in the workplace, he described it as thus “a great way to relieve tension and stress.”

Dr. Cliff Arnal, a psychologist and life coach also followed the same thought, “I would expect a masturbation policy to result in more focus, less aggression, higher productivity, and more smiling," he told Metro. He also continued, "Certainly taking a masturbation break for boredom or an escape would increase work focus."

ALSO READ: What you get when you hire a sex coach

Well, its all exciting how it can be fun but certainly, there can be some challenges, if within the allotted time, you’re unable to climax due to personal factors. It might also be worthy to note that you’re not allowed to fantasize about your colleague, because things can become awkward, but it is difficult to control such, since you cannot really read into their minds.

This is all interesting and might even be allowed in the west, but it will never be a thing in Nigeria. People usually say, “Never say never”, I’m saying never!