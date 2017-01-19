Ha! Who Would Have Thought? Jerking off at work can make you more productive!

According to scientists, it wouldn't be a bad thing if people jerked off at work, it can have positive influence on their work.

  • Published:
  play (Getty Images)

All in Favour, Say Aye! Sex when you’re high is the best kind there is
Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny Mrs. Chika, my favorite 'teacher'[Part 7]
Erotic Story/Minxie B Lily & Blessing's sweet getaway
Erotic Story/The Dark Series Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 9]
This Is Bad For Your Member 3 things that can ruin your sexual health
Ultimate Guide To Romantic Sex 5 best sex position for the lovebirds
Guys, Please Read This 20 things women really want in bed
Eat For Your Junk! 3 more foods good for your sexual health
Erotic Story/Marvis Dairies Interwined mystery [Part 9]
Erotic Story/Edymaniac On becoming Bello's toy [Part 1]

Yes, it feels good to have that release that makes you feel things that words cannot sufficiently describe. It’s a feeling that you ideally don’t associate with the office. Unless of course you’re part of the people that have sex at work.

Orgasm and office are risqué when they’re used together, but apparently, it isn’t  a bad idea after all. It may not be the ideal team bonding exercise or even in the top 20 things to do at the office but it can be very good for productivity.

ALSO READ: 3 steps on how to make sex steamier

  play (Pinterest)

 

According to British newspaper, Metro, who asked scientist if introducing new policies into the office such as workplace masturbation will lead to positive result or not, and they answered it would work, as written by Beatrice Hemming, Cosmpolitan.

Mark Sergeant, a senior psychology lecturer at Nottingham Trent University said that a “masturbation break” would make a very effective idea in the workplace, he described it as thus “a great way to relieve tension and stress.”

Dr. Cliff Arnal, a psychologist and life coach also followed the same thought, “I would expect a masturbation policy to result in more focus, less aggression, higher productivity, and more smiling," he told Metro. He also continued, "Certainly taking a masturbation break for boredom or an escape would increase work focus."

  play (Getty Images)

ALSO READ: What you get when you hire a sex coach

Well, its all exciting how it can be fun but certainly, there can be some challenges, if within the allotted time, you’re unable to climax due to personal factors. It might also be worthy to note that you’re not allowed to fantasize about your colleague, because things can become awkward, but it is difficult to control such, since you cannot really read into their minds.

This is all interesting and might even be allowed in the west, but it will never be a thing in Nigeria. People usually say, “Never say never”, I’m saying never!

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Segun Odogwu

Segun Odogwu Hey! I'm just here to understudy the Oniranu himself, that depraved lunatic who thinks he can write what he likes. Don't worry he doesn't mind I talk about him like this.

Top 3

1 Your Guide to Emoji Sexting 10 Emojis and what they meanbullet
2 Sex Coaches Are Real? What you get when you hire a sex coachbullet
3 Guys, Please Read This 20 things women really want in bedbullet

Hot! Pulse

Edymaniac
Erotic Story/Edymaniac On becoming Bello's toy [Part 2]
Crazy Lenny
Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny Mrs. Chika, my favorite 'teacher'[Part 8]
 
It’s Very Easy, Anyone Can Do It 3 steps on how to make sex steamier
 
Dating A Married Man? 5 golden rules you should never forget