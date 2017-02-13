In case you don’t fully understand what this means, there is a cinema where you’ll watch movies quite naturally, but then there is more, this cinema will have sex robots that you can have sex with there, and there are many of them, which makes it an orgy. Orgy is a collection of many people having sex unrestricted.

Not sure if it still counts as an orgy if they will be sleeping with sex robots, but that is. This new arrangement is suggested will be very addictive.

Here is the gist, the audience will get thrills such as vibrating seats, and interacting with the actors on the screen with a tablet, as reported by Lily Waddell, Daily Star

In the initial plan, twelve people will be involved in this collective, realistic and immersive experience, a professor said.

Cristina Portales, Universitat de Valencia revealed how these sex cinemas are about to sweep the globe, and will be a sell-out.

“It could be as addictive as pornographic material,” she said at the Love and Sex with Robots conference.

“All senses have been integrated.”

“People will see, people will smell, people will touch.”

“They will feel the movement.”

"It is not an individual activity. It is a group."

That said, there is some scope for more "private" settings, she explained.

The cinema will boast of a first person point of view, kinaesthetic vibration movements in the seat with surround sound and 3D glasses that will make the virtual reality cinema as realistic as possible.

Advanced sex technology will allow actors’ kisses to be recorded and the cinema goers can choose to engage with them, what is this world coming to?

She added: “Imagine a device where you could really kiss Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Choose whether you receive their kisses.

“Increases your sense of reality.”

Hollywood A-list sex robots are very limited right now, which might impact those who want to interact with A-list celeb robots, permission from the celeb will be required before the kisses can be made.

No star has given their permission to this yet. The ticket price hasn’t been fixed yet but its definitely interesting for the minds who enjoy this sort of things.

ROMOT Researchers – Sergio Casas, Cristina Portales, Maria Vidal-Gonzalez and Inma Garcia-Pereira and Marcos Fernadez – have been building the multimodal cinema allowing interaction experiences for driving safety but are innovative for what this means for the future of sex cinemas.