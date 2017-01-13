‘Your husband’s family is truly consisted of randy peeps, we need to use them to our advantage or what do you think?’

‘Ronke, truly I don’t understand you, you always have crazy ideas in your head, we are yet to unravel who stole our plans and twisted it, adding murder to it and leaving me a murder suspect on my wedding night without even giving me the chance to accomplish our mission and you are here suggesting we use the family again. Just what is wrong with you?’ asked Mau furiously.

Ronke walked up to her held her by the hands and told her to sit down, seated now she started talking.

‘Mau, I appreciate all your efforts, everything you’ve been through just to help me actualize my dream of revenge. Trust me I truly appreciate and I understand your fears now, I’d be scared too if I were you, I’m not trying to say that the hijack of the deal doesn’t worry me, believe me it does but then I have to stay strong and keep my eyes on the trophy whilst at it.

I need to be strong for the two of us, if we give up now then those who hijacked this deal have won, do you want that? Mau I truly need you but I will respect any decision you make.’

That said she stood up and headed but Maureen’s voice stopped her ‘how do we go about it this time? We can’t give up now should we?’ she asked with a smile.

Later that same day, Mike came knocking on the door, Ronke answered and let him in after which she asked to excuse herself.

Mike got into the room then began to speak after he made himself comfortable

‘Mau I know a lot has happened lately and I have also been thinking you are dad’s wife and we his family which automatically makes us your family too. In view of that I’m here so we can put heads together and give Chief your husband and my father a befitting burial and also I want us to put the past behind us, [on his knees now] I’m sorry for all the pains I caused you.

I’m sorry for not loving you back like I should, I’m sorry for turning you into my sex slave, I’m deeply sorry from my heart of hearts please do forgive me.’

Mau exhaled deeply and spoke.

‘Mike if I say it hasn’t been difficult having you here as Chief’s first son and my ex whom is now my stepson then I’m a terrible liar, I was ready to give you more but you didn’t accept it, you rejected me and threw me out as trash, your father came when I needed love, when I felt my world has crumbled and gave me something special and I let him in.

My dear I’m not sorry if that makes you feel betrayed because I didn’t betray you, I never even knew he was your father and you never introduced me to your family, in between I forgive you for everything and I have accepted each and every one of you as family long before you asked, trust we good.’

With that she smiled and opened her hands inviting him for a hug, he obliged and they hugged, after agreeing to invite the elders next tomorrow so they can fix a burial date he left Mau’s room. Once outside her room, he dialled a number and spoke into the receiver

‘She bought it, Game On.’

Mau stepped out later that evening to relax by the pool side of the mansion with a drink, within ten minutes of her arrival, Daniel joined her and they got talking, they talked about random things till Mau asked

‘Tell me about your mum.’

‘She worries you?’ Daniel asked

‘In a way she does and I don’t know what her next move will be giving the fact that she’s been silent lately. Aside that I want to know her, like what caused the issue between she and your father hope you don’t mind?’

‘No I don’t, mum used to be this very loving and quiet person or maybe we thought she is, a disciplinarian, she and dad made me wish to marry at a very tender age because I admired them, they were so much in love.

They continued to live in love and happiness until Caleb our driver came into the picture.

Caleb is a very cute boy, he is so handsome that my sisters were lurking around him like predators do to their prey; Dad called them all together and made them understand that fighting over a man whom by all indications doesn’t give a hoot about their feelings is not worth it.

At some point the whole family thought he was gay, it never occurred to us that he was after something else. Gradually mums attitude towards dad and us started to change; we then noticed that she was giving Caleb all the attention she took from us. We confronted her about it she just said Caleb is more like family and there’s no harm in treating him like one, our suspicion grew when she insisted that Caleb be given a room in the main building.

Well to cut the long story short, they were fucking and it was so bad that they planned to poison dad after getting him to will everything to mum so they could all kick us out.

Dad caught them in the act scheming and being a peaceful man he laid them off without involving the police. He even called mum back and mum dumped his ass again and filed for divorce, it broke dad, the pain and betrayal was too much but he let her go and even agree to pay her alimony that she doesn’t even deserve.

That was why I was mad with her the day she came to arrest you forming all lovey dovey, I mean how sure are we that she didn’t kill him that night are? Anyway that’s all there is to know about mum.’

Mau can see the pain in his eyes as he spoke; she rubbed his hands and in whisper told him to meet her in his room in a few minutes.

Daniel opened the door to his room and switched on the light only to see Mau on his bed looking all shades of beautiful, she has the stripper shoes on, a fringe wig, red lipstick, a thong and lacy bra on, a light horse whip in one hand and a dildo in the other.

She licked her lip seductively at the sight of Daniel then proceeded to insert the dildo in her mouth lapping it like she will lap a real dick.

A stunned Daniel shut his door, locked it and walked straight to his bed but Mau stopped him before he could meet her, she pulled out a chair and pointed him to it, she turned on a music moderate enough for just the two of them to hear then proceeded to give him a lap dance.

She would twerk in front of him a little and then brushes his face soothingly with the horse whip, she danced for a while and then off went the thong and in no distant time the bra went off too.

She sat on his laps facing him and continued to slow dance, she stood up still in the straddle position and used her tits to tease his face. The torture was too much for Daniel and Mau wouldn’t just let him use his hands, she went on all fours and twerked again and the way her ass vibrated this time almost threw Dan off the edge but he held himself.

Mau turned, spread her legs wide and inserted the dildo into her while maintaining eye contact, she started stroking gently whilst using the whip to tease her tits, Dan was going crazy.

He unzipped his trousers pulled it to his knees and freed his throbbing dick from his brief. Mau gave him “The don’t stroke it” sign, got up from the floor got to him teased his dick with the horse whip for a while and then straddled him, she slammed in immediately and started humping.

She let him suckle her tits for a while and then continued humping, she humped till Dan came hard inside her.

She stood up, wore her robe picked up her stuff and walked out.