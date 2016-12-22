Housemaid Diaries :  Joining him in the shower

It was 6am. Ann had woken up an hour ago and she could hear her boss making his way into the bathroom. This was the usual routine every morning.

Ann woke up by 5am and her boss woke up by six to prepare for work. His wife who did not work, slept on until about 7 when her husband woke her up to tell her he was leaving.

Ann heard the sound of the shower turning on and she rinsed her hands in the kitchen sink, taking a break from the washing dishes. She had a job to do. She walked to the bathroom and after hesitating for a second outside the door, she reached forward and opened it. It was always open whenever she came by every morning. Her boss expected this morning service.

He stepped away from the water cascading down from the shower and watched as Ann took off her clothes. His dick began to harden gradually and by the time she was completely naked, his dick was jerking with excitement. The shower was still left on. They did that to drown any noises, just in case.

Ann stood, facing her boss. She reached between them and wrapped a hand around his dick. He gave a deep moan as she began to move her hand up and down his length. His hands came to hold each of her breasts and he gently kneaded them, letting her work him with her hand. She began to stroke him up and down even faster, her thumb gliding over his tip whenever she reached all the way up. She held on to his dick very tightly and wanked him even more vigorously as she took him closer and closer to nirvana. When his dick was bulging and dangerously close to exploding, she began to slow down. She still had more to do.

On her knees, Ann went. Still holding his hard cock, she opened her mouth wide and he thrust his hips forward, entering her. He was eager. He wanted her and she received him. She wrapped her mouth around him and obediently sucked his dick. Her lips clamped tightly around his shaft as she moved up and down. He gripped her hair, pushing her head forward and backwards against his cock.

Ann did as her boss wanted. This was why he liked her so much. She never stopped, never complained. She took all he offered and right now, she was moaning blissfully as she sucked on his cock. Her tongue swirled round and round his tip, sending jolts of electricity through him and they both knew he would erupt soon.

She opened her mouth wide and allowed him to fuck her so deep that her throat was hurting. He shoved into her as deep as possible, scraping against the back of her throat, trying to push through. He was about to cum. His balls tightened and he grabbed his dick as cum began pouring out. It escaped him with such velocity that a few spurts hit her face, her nose and even her eyes. After he was done, he led her to the shower and she cleaned up.

She got her clothes back on and left her boss to take his bath. He had a job to get to. She had just done hers.