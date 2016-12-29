Here Is The 2017 Craze :  Holographic Porn

So, the virtual reality guys and the artificial intelligence guys have been combining to do a lot of things recently, in their naughty mood they’ve decided to look into the adult industry to see what they can help.

A while back, we reported that companies are working on producing almost life-like sex robots, this is even better and less embarrassing.

Unless you don’t look your door very well and someone stumbles into your room with you working the gear, then it might be an embarrassment you want to go away but sadly wont go away anytime soon.

Back to the virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) guys, they have in the past created all sorts of innovation but this one absolutely takes the cake, they’ve invented Holographic porn.

ALSO READ: Sex with robots could be very good!

Quite simply, you can have sex with the project image of a porn star. That is absolutely sick. This made possible by VR company called Holodexx, that are specialized in pornographic hologram, as written by as written by Zeynep Yenisey, Maxim

With their new product, users can customize the sex session as they please, they can move the porn star into different positions like make them go doggy, sounds exciting for the inquisitive mind.

ALSO READ: In 2017, sex robots with functioning genitalia will be available for £12,000

Get this, you can also make the size of boobs bigger? How intriguing is that? Holodexx can hook you up with what you want.

Users will also be able to change the hair color, outfits of the hologram. This is set to be released in early 2017, and they’ve got some porn stars on board already such as Dani Daniels, Skin Diamond, Riley Reid, Lexi Belle and Tori Black. Pretty sure more faces will join soon once it becomes a thing officially.

Exciting times ahead?