Your Guide to Emoji Sexting 10 Emojis and what they mean

You know how to sext but do you know how to use emojis? Here a list of emojis that you can use to help your cause.

  • Published:
  play (US Weekly)

Erotic Story/Edymaniac The erotic game with twins [Part 2]
Men Need To Read This 3 Causes of low testosterone and what to do
We Love Eating You Out Too 7 reasons why guys love giving you a head!
Probably Why She Doesn't Blow You How to shave your balls
No Shame In Asking These 5 questions about your vagina you should have answers for
You Should Watch This Kylie & Tyga just made softcore porn
Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny Mrs. Chika, my favorite 'teacher'[Part 3]
Weirdly They Banned Porn Earlier Farming city in Australia is the sex toy capital
Oh It’s Very Real! Lessons from the School of Blowjobs
Erotic Story/Minxie B The Rebound with Blessing and her boo

Sometimes, it might be difficult to catch up with the new things all the cool kids are doing these days. That’s why we’re here for you, to help you. Emoji have always been around, but people are so clever with them these days and they have become a tool for flirting.

So, in case you’ve been chatting with someone who uses them a lot, here are those ones that are flirty by nature and what they mean, compiled by Frank Kobola, Cosmopolitan.

ALSO READ: 3 things that can ruin your sexual health

  play (Emoji Island)

 

1. The Eggplant

This can only mean one thing in the texting these days, it doesn’t represent the vegetable anymore. It signifies a dick, only a dick or possibly a dildo. So, if a guy messages you this, it definitely means his dick been hard or he’s horny.

  play (Emoji land)

 

2. The Flushed face

You’re really a bad boy/girl because you have riled up our brother or sister. You’ve found the way to excite him/her down there.

  play (Mama Mia)

 

3. The Intercourse sign

Couldn’t mean anything else even if it tried to, this is perhaps the most direct representation of sex in all of the emoji. This emoji is simply asking for sex.

ALSO READ: 4 distinct orgasms every woman should experience

  play (iEmoji)

 

4. The Wet sign

This one is quite adorable, it means you’ve gotten her excited down there, it’s swampy down south. You’re the real man, consider yourself a bad guy!

  play (Emoji)

 

5. The Naughty Demon

Very suggestive emoji, he/she is stylishly feeling naughty, and probably wants you know they’re horny.

  play (z90)

ALSO READ: 6 sexual problems you shouldn’t lose sleep over

6. The Apple Butt

Jury is still out on this, it pretty much looks like a butt with a branch over it, he’s definitely feel naughty, telling you jokingly that he wants the booty.

  play (iEmoji)

 

7. The Tongue Out

This one is quite different from the one with the face. The emoji is used to signal oral sex. Either they’re offering you one or asking of one from you.

  play (Pinterest)

 

8. The 69

The figures are skewed but you get the point. It is also the astrological symbol for cancer. It can also be a request for a tantalizing 69 position. The mutually beneficial oral sex position.

ALSO READ: 8 foods that can help your sex life

  play (Emoji Terra)

 

9. The Erupting Volcano

If your mind is dirty in the less bit possible way, then you’ll understand, if not. I’m here to bail you out. It represents orgasm.

  play (Sexting Examples)

 

10. The Cock

I know the animal, but what is it called? The Cock, the emoji is used to represent the dick.

ALSO READ: Women with big bum are smarter and healthier says Science

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Segun Odogwu

Segun Odogwu Hey! I'm just here to understudy the Oniranu himself, that depraved lunatic who thinks he can write what he likes. Don't worry he doesn't mind I talk about him like this.

Top 3

1 Guys, Please Read This 20 things women really want in bedbullet
2 All in Favour, Say Aye! Sex when you’re high is the best kind there isbullet
3 Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny Mrs. Chika, my favorite 'teacher'[Part 7]bullet

Hot! Pulse

 
Keep This New Year Resolution! 6 things to do for better sex in 2017
 
Erotic Story/Smoking Bass Bass & Eva's delicate 'brothers' situation [Part 2]
Randy Lanre
Erotic Story/Randy Lanre Carol with a surprise the morning after [Part 4]
 
Erotic Story/Separated at Birth Part One: Introduction