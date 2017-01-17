Sometimes, it might be difficult to catch up with the new things all the cool kids are doing these days. That’s why we’re here for you, to help you. Emoji have always been around, but people are so clever with them these days and they have become a tool for flirting.

So, in case you’ve been chatting with someone who uses them a lot, here are those ones that are flirty by nature and what they mean, compiled by Frank Kobola, Cosmopolitan.

ALSO READ: 3 things that can ruin your sexual health

1. The Eggplant

This can only mean one thing in the texting these days, it doesn’t represent the vegetable anymore. It signifies a dick, only a dick or possibly a dildo. So, if a guy messages you this, it definitely means his dick been hard or he’s horny.

2. The Flushed face

You’re really a bad boy/girl because you have riled up our brother or sister. You’ve found the way to excite him/her down there.

3. The Intercourse sign

Couldn’t mean anything else even if it tried to, this is perhaps the most direct representation of sex in all of the emoji. This emoji is simply asking for sex.

ALSO READ: 4 distinct orgasms every woman should experience

4. The Wet sign

This one is quite adorable, it means you’ve gotten her excited down there, it’s swampy down south. You’re the real man, consider yourself a bad guy!

5. The Naughty Demon

Very suggestive emoji, he/she is stylishly feeling naughty, and probably wants you know they’re horny.

ALSO READ: 6 sexual problems you shouldn’t lose sleep over

6. The Apple Butt

Jury is still out on this, it pretty much looks like a butt with a branch over it, he’s definitely feel naughty, telling you jokingly that he wants the booty.

7. The Tongue Out

This one is quite different from the one with the face. The emoji is used to signal oral sex. Either they’re offering you one or asking of one from you.

8. The 69

The figures are skewed but you get the point. It is also the astrological symbol for cancer. It can also be a request for a tantalizing 69 position. The mutually beneficial oral sex position.

ALSO READ: 8 foods that can help your sex life

9. The Erupting Volcano

If your mind is dirty in the less bit possible way, then you’ll understand, if not. I’m here to bail you out. It represents orgasm.

10. The Cock

I know the animal, but what is it called? The Cock, the emoji is used to represent the dick.