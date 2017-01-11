The internet is littered with different kind of people, all sorts of perverts and there are people who are uniquely gifted in replying nude requests with some of the craziest responses.

One of these unique encounters got one of the funniest replies we’ve seen in a while as reported by Daily Mail.

Imgur user leonaloir was the one dishing out the laughter, when a man texted her saying.

“I wanna see your body”

Which is came out of nowhere. Her response was captured in a viral post that was titled “How to react when someone asks you to send nudes”

ALSO READ: Women with big bum are smarter and healthier says Science

The response made sure the guy never asked her for such anymore. Initially, Leona faked playing along with the user named Alex.

She teased him with kissing emojis asking him if he wanted to see her thighs, breast or legs. Alex took the bait and replied “Any pic you have”

Check out the conversation below

ALSO READ: 7 daily excuses that should lead to sex