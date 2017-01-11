Wow! Didn’t See That coming Girl responds to nude request in an hilarious way

The internet can be an unforgiving place especially to people soliciting nudes, this man got a bit more than he can chew

The internet is littered with different kind of people, all sorts of perverts and there are people who are uniquely gifted in replying nude requests with some of the craziest responses.

One of these unique encounters got one of the funniest replies we’ve seen in a while as reported by Daily Mail.

Imgur user leonaloir was the one dishing out the laughter, when a man texted her saying.

“I wanna see your body”

Which is came out of nowhere. Her response was captured in a viral post that was titled “How to react when someone asks you to send nudes”

The response made sure the guy never asked her for such anymore. Initially, Leona faked playing along with the user named Alex.

She teased him with kissing emojis asking him if he wanted to see her thighs, breast or legs. Alex took the bait and replied “Any pic you have”

