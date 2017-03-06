My tired eyes open and I rolled over to help some of the sensation flow back into my arm, as I had apparently been lying on it for the past few hours.

Yawning, I rubbed my sleepy eyes before peeping past my clenched fist to the body beside me. Tola was still fast asleep, her chest gently rising and falling with each breath as her arms cradled her pillow beneath her head. I shifted into a more comfortable position and tried to go back to sleep, but my thoughts kept drifting back to the night before.

Tola and I had spent numerous nights together over the previous two years, usually following drunken nights, but last night things had reached a new level. I wasn't sure if it was the alcohol or her increasing comfort, but she had been getting increasingly adventurous over the course of our time together.



As the events of the night before ran through my mind I became torn between laying there in my aroused state of half sleep and getting up to relieve the growing pressure in my bladder.

A few minutes later, the impending sensation became too much to handle and I was forced to pull myself up out of the bed. As I stood up, the bed quivered enough to rouse Tola from her state of slumber and she began to stir as I left the room.

After relieving myself I searched through her bathroom cupboards for some toothpaste. In the absence of brush, I was forced to use my finger as a makeshift toothbrush. Morning breath would kill any hopes of repeat performance and I was feeling horny enough to require some more intimate companionship before my long walk home.



With my breath minty fresh, I made my way back to the bedroom just as Tola was getting up.



"Good morning," she said with a yawn as she stretched her arms out over her head.



I reciprocated with a smile as I crawled back under the warmth of the blankets.



"I'm going to have a shower," she said, pulling on a blue, feathery robe. "Care to join me?"



"No," I answered, pulling the covers up over my body. "You go ahead. I'm going to sleep a bit more."



"Okay," she said, slightly disappointed.



Tola left the room and I nestled back under the covers. For a brief moment I considered surprising her in the shower, but decided against it in favour of a few more minutes of relaxation. I always felt shower sex to be somewhat awkward.



Again my thoughts drifted back to the night before. I thought about Tola’s soft, slender form wriggling underneath me. I thought about my tongue exploring every inch of her body as she moaned in appreciation. I thought about her begging me to slap her ass and pull her hair as I fucked her from behind. I tossed and turned, becoming increasingly aroused as my active mind recounted the previous night's naughty activities.



I was becoming increasingly curious and was considering snooping through Tola’s cupboard in hopes of finding some interesting material to appease my inquisitive mind, when she returned from the shower.



Drying her wet hair with a towel, she entered the bedroom and began searching through her dresser as I sat up in bed and watched. Tola was of average height with a thin, slender body and smaller than average breasts. She was attractive, although a bit too skinny for my taste. Her hair was plaited short, and she seemed to change styles every time I saw her.

Her facial features were delicate and oval, with bright eyes that seemed to constantly sparkle.

"So do you want to go out for breakfast?" she asked, choosing a pair of black panties from the drawer.



"Um...yeah sure. I could eat," I answered, watching as she pulled the underwear on before letting the bathrobe fall from her slender shoulders to the floor.



My eyebrows raised with interest as my gaze fell upon her near-naked body, clothed only in the tiny black pair of panties she had recently adorned. The back of the underwear was fashioned from a thin material that I found particularly enticing as it hugged her ass.



"Mmmm," I moaned in compliment as I sat back and watched her. "Those panties make your ass look soooo good."



"Oh yeah?" she said, looking back over her shoulder with a crafty, playful smile. "I would have worn them last night if I knew you liked them so much."



Noticed my renewed interest, Tola turned and climbed back onto the bed as she swept her wet hair out of her face. She seemed to be pleasantly surprised since I usually showed little interest in morning sex. The morning-after awkwardness combined with an uncomfortable hangover generally minimized my libido enough to send me on my way.



"Although...," she continued with sexy grin as she crept towards me. "You seemed to like my ass just fine last night anyways."



I smiled in agreement as Tola pulled the bedsheet off my legs and crawled onto my body, straddling my leg between hers as she pressed her lips to mine.

As I felt the warmth of her smooth, freshly showered body against me, I opened my mouth to accept her nervous tongue as my hands slipped down the sides of her slender upper body. Feeling the muscles rippling in her lower back as she twisted against me, my hands drifted easily down over the curves of her hips to grasp her ass with satisfied delight.

As she felt my eager hands grasping her ass cheeks, she broke the kiss, smiling down at me through the strands of hanging, wet hair.



"God," she teased before adding another peck with her soft, thin lips. "You just can't get enough of my ass huh?"



"Hey," I replied with a shrug. "It's your fault for turning me on by wearing those sexy little panties."



"Oh so you're turned on?" she added with mock surprise. "Does that mean we might actually have day-time sex? We've never actually done that before."



It was true. Not only had we only had sex at night, but we had never actually been sober for any of our late night sessions either.



"No we haven't," I agreed, my fingers sliding over the silky smooth fabric comprising the back of her underwear. "Is that too...naughty for you?"



"After last night?" Tola uttered back with raised eyebrows. "I think I can handle anything."



I let out a laugh as I rolled halfway over, sliding my leg out from between hers. Tola lied on her stomach with her ass up and supported her head up with her arm, biting her lips as she eyed me with an anticipatory stare.



"You were...pretty wild last night," I said softly as my eyes roamed her body, following my fingers as they grazed over her back.



Tolu rolled her eyes as her mouth curled up into an embarrassed smirk and she clamped her hand over her eyes to hide her embarrassed expression.



"Yeah...," she said. "I know."



Enjoying her discomfort, I smiled and leaned over kiss the center of her back, sending a passionate shiver down her spine.



"No need to be embarrassed," I assured, as my mouth trailed down her back, gently showering her naked skin with soft, lingering kisses. "It was hot."



"Mmmmm," she purred, resting her head down on the bed into a more comfortable position. "It was sooo hot."



"Yeah?" I asked, inspecting her body as I stroked my hand over the soft flesh of her ass cheek. "What did you like best?"



"Mmmmm, I liked it all."



I lowered my head to plant a kiss on her hip as I eyed her ass through the transparent material with growing lust.



"I really liked..."she began before pausing with reluctance.



I kissed lower, my lips following the hemline of her panties as they hugged the smooth skin of her backside.



"...when you took control." I smiled.



"Yeah?" I uttered, encouraging her to continue as my lips grazed gingerly over the light, black fabric. "You liked that?"

"Uh huh," she gasped as she felt my hot breath penetrating the thin material as I pushed my face into her ass.



Nestling my face between her soft ass cheeks, my lips stroked with purpose at her sensitive asshole through the light fabric, gradually moistening it with saliva from my yearning mouth. Tola let out a pleasurable squeak, and arched her back, pushing her butt up into my busy lips as I reached under to stroke a couple fingers over her gradually dampening mound.

Tolu had originally been quite apprehensive when it came to anal play, but she always responded to my tongue, growing more and more accepting of my kinky advances with each night we spent together.



Unable to restrain herself any longer, Tolu reached down and struggled to push her panties down over her hips. I smiled at her enthusiasm as I watched the sheer, black fabric slip down over her shiny ebony ass cheeks as she wiggled underneath me.



"Mmmm," I moaned softly as I eyed my prize with renewed anticipation.



Feeling the subtle warmth emanating from between her legs, I teased her with flickering lashes of my tongue, beginning at her ass and working my way down her enticing ass. As my hungry lips delved deeper between her parting cheeks I wriggled a finger between the soft, moist folds of her pussy, teasing her hot little opening with gentle strokes.



"Uhhhh," she panted, as she felt my pursed lips caressing her tiny virgin asshole in a tender, lustful kiss.



The sounds of arousal escaping from her moaning lips encouraged me further and slowly slipped my finger inside her as my tongue danced along her ass hole, painting it with dabs of wetness from my salivating mouth.

As I slipped in up to the knuckle in her wet little pussy, her asshole clenched reflexively as if to squeeze my exploring tongue with subtle muscular contractions. After thoroughly wetting her irresistible ass hole, I began treating her to successive stabs of my tongue as her ass winked with pleasure at each touch.



"Roll over," I ordered, slipping my glistening wet fingers from her tight pussy .



Obediently, Tola flipped onto her back, her face now the perfect picture of desire as she kicked her panties away and spread her legs in erotic invitation. I removed my boxers as well, my hard dick springing free with anticipation as I moved into position.

Wetting my fingers once again with the juices of her arousal, I coated my throbbing shaft with the slippery fluids in preparation. Then, after adding some of my own saliva for good measure, I worked my dick up into a glistening mode before guiding it towards her waiting hole.

Now at the risk of sounding crude, Tola had, without a doubt, the tightest pussy I had ever experienced. I wasn't sure if it was due to her incredibly skinny hips or simply in relation to her figure, but it was like nothing I had ever felt. I was actually pretty sure that if my dick had been any larger than average size, I wouldn't even have been able to get it in at all.



"Mmmmm," she cooed as she felt her wet pussy lips part and spread around the swollen head of my invading cock.



Immediately, I felt the vice-like grip of her pussy gripping the sides of my shaft as I worked it in with short, eager strokes. With each inch I descended, I was forced to pull back half that distance before pressing forward once again. After a few more agonizing thrusts, I found myself firmly planted within the clutching confines of her pussy.



"Just so you know," I said softly as I lowered my face to hers. "I probably won't be able to go as long as I did last night."



Tolu blurted out in a brief, humorous giggle at my remark.



"Okay," she responded, her mouth still smiling with amusement. "I'm still a little sore from last night anyways."