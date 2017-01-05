Erotic Story/The Dark Series Niyi & Tara's big fight [Part 8]

Karen kept staring at the cup of coffee in her hand, for some reason she couldn’t remember why she had asked for it. Aisha and Joe were seated right across the table, each lost in his or her thoughts.

They had been allowed to see Niyi once and from the way he was sleeping, one couldn’t deduce how much pain he was in. Tara on the on the other hand was in as much emotional pain as one could see. Her eyes were all swollen from crying, Joe had hurriedly made a decision they all seemed to telepathically agree with.

He had called the Doctor aside and asked if they could find a way to put her to sleep. The doctor had understood and a few minutes later Joe was handing Tara some pills supposedly for headaches, she was out like a light shortly afterwards. They had gotten a bed for her and found their way down to the cafeteria. And yet there was still no sign of Steph yet, Aisha had tried calling her again but this time her phone was switched off.

Karen knew this was the reason for her foul mood even if she wouldn’t admit it to herself. She stole occasional glances at Joe and each time remembered Steph getting out of his car and blatantly lying to her face. She didn’t know what was going on between them but she didn’t like it.

True they had both fucked Joe at one time or the other and he was good between the sheets but Steph was hers and hers alone to share when she deemed fit not at random. She squeezed her hand firmly around the mug housing the hot coffee.

“Are you testing your super powers now?” Aisha’s voice came through to her.

“Huh, what?”

“The way you are holding onto the mug, wanna break it with your bare hands?” Aisha asked.

“Oh, don’t mind me jare. I was just thinking of what punishment one could dish out to who did this to Niyi”. Karen gave a perfect excuse.

What else could she say?

“We have to first worry about Niyi getting back to full health and Tara not getting a heart attack. After that we can now talk about finding and dealing with whoever did this to him and fuck the person up”. Aisha sighed.

“I guess so” Karen said.

“Look at this one nodding like someone that hasn’t slept in days”. They both turned to look at Joe who was sitting with his hands folded across his chest and dozing off.

“Maybe one of those girls he used to chase around his office has started giving him head”. Karen scoffed and they both ended up laughing.

Just then the cafeteria doors bust open and in came Steph rushing towards them.

“What happened?” She had barely sat down before shooting off the question.

“Where have you been?” Karen let out in an icy tone.

“I was busy at work and wasn’t around my phone. Just got back to see it flat out. Had to charge and when it came on, saw a couple of missed calls and a text from Joe saying you guys were here. What happened?”. Steph asked again after her calm explanation.

“Someone jumped Niyi, beat him up real bad”. Aisha was the one to answer her question.

Steph gasped as her bag fell out of her hand and to the floor. She didn’t pick it and no one moved as she sank into a chair right next to Aisha.

“He is going to be fine, some bruises and broken ribs”. Karen whispered as she finally took a sip out of her coffee. Steph closed her eyes and said a little prayer. She opened her eyes to see Joe awake now and staring at her. She smiled at him, Karen frowned.

“Where have you been?” He asked with a frown.

“I was caught up with work, wasn’t with my phone”.

Joe was about to say something when a nurse walked in and motioned to him. He stood up and went to go meet her.

“Where is Tara, shouldn’t she be here?” Steph turned to face Aisha.

“She is. We have her sedated in one of the rooms, it was getting too much for her to bear”.

Joe walked back to them.

“He is awake now, we can go see him”. And he turned around and led the way.

“Thank God”. Steph uttered as she bent to pick up her bag and followed. They were ushered into the room where Niyi was and left alone by the nurse, Karen stood by the door with her hands folded across her breast.

Steph and Aisha were by the bedside while Joe sat in one of the chairs available.

“Hey, how are you feeling?” Aisha leaned over to kiss his cheek.

“Like a Trailer ran me over”.Niyi more or less whispered but loud enough for all in the room to hear.

“At least we don confirm now say your jazz dey work and you no fit die yet”. Joe said and everyone in the room busted out laughing.

Steph reached for Niyi’s neck and rubbed it affectionately.

“Do you have any idea what happened?” Karen stepped a little closer to ask.

“Omo meen, it was all a blur. Someone more or less kidnapped me. I couldn’t see or hear much but I could feel the pain”.Niyi said.

“Kidnapped and let you go without demanding a ransom or telling you anything?” Aisha asked.

“It is strange, I know but I think that’s what happened”. Niyi continued.

“Omo you go fear kidnap o. you dey fight with person for office abi why would anyone kidnap you?” Joe said laughing.

“I really don’t know”. Niyi groaned in pain as he tried to sit up.

“Bobo if you like yourself, no try sit up yet o, a few broken ribs. So just relax”. Joe advised him.

“Where is Tara?” and everyone could hear the anger in his voice.

“Niyi, calm down. She is here. She was so worried we had to have a doctor sedate her. She is in the adjoining room sleeping.” Aisha explained with a frown on her face.

Niyi sighed and closed his eyes for a moment and opened them again.

“Would you like anything to eat or drink? At least to get some strength back up.” Steph asked while still she rubbed his neck again.

“I am quite thirsty though”. Niyi admitted.

“Let me go get you something to drink. At least now you wouldn’t die of thirst after surviving a trailer jam”. And they all laughed again.

“I would go with you, I need something to drink too”. Karen pipped in.

“Ok,” Steph said as they both left the room. Aisha stared at the door for a while as they left then turning back to face Niyi who had closed his eyes again.

“What’s up?” Karen asked as she and Steph went to get drink.

“Nothing much, Kae. Just work and stress.”

“I don’t care about your silly job, Steph” Karen said in anger.

“Kae, what is it? If this is about the other morning, I told you I wasn’t in the mood.”

“This isn’t about you and I. This is about you and Joe, what the hell is going on between you two?!” Karen stood in front of her eyes blazing.