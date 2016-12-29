Erotic Story/Smoking Bass :  Bass & The Impromptu Sex Party [Part 9]

I stepped back a few steps and breathed fast. It was all beginning to make sense now. Why she didn’t want to marry Jide.

It was one of two things I was so sure of. Either Jide didn’t give her good dick enough or he was simply not the father of the baby. As much as I love a good porn scene, I just didn’t feel like watching anymore. I ran my hand through my head as I thought of the next viable thing to do.

Should I just go home and chill for her to call at the time I gave her. Though I seriously doubt she was going to call with that good dick she was getting at the moment. Well, that wasn’t my business anymore sef. If she didn’t call, better for me.

I didn’t wanna get caught up in whatever Eva was having these time. But then again, common sense didn’t often work when it came to matters about Eva so I quietly left the house and located the closest bar around.

In a few minutes, I had a cold bottle of malt in my hand. Time to start toning down on the alcohol especially beer.

Okay, what the hell was I doing?

Shouldn’t I just go home and know all these isn’t any of my business anymore. I could just text her the doctor’s info when Bobo comes through and wash my hand off the matter.

But I knew I wasn’t going to, a part of me was seriously itching to know who the guy fucking her silly was.

I just got hard again remembering the scene I had watched. I drank my malt in silence as my mind turned over several scenarios. And I remembered the trending line now on twitter ‘Men are scum’.

Indeed, I scoffed and finished up my drink. Still lingered at the bar for about thirty minutes more before leaving after paying for my malt.

I walked back to Eva’s apartment and this time the door was locked. I knocked twice, no response. I was about to turn around and leave when the door swung open. There was Eva in her Nightie and her perky boobs standing before me. I tried to take my eyes off her pointed nipples hiding beneath the almost transparent nightie. Thank God she had panties on at least it seems so.

“Ohh Bass, I am so so sorry. Immediately I got home, men I just crashed. Tired ehn”. The words just rolled off her tongue with ease. I didn’t even know how to reply.

“Bass! Would you stop staring at my boobs like a baby?”. She yelled at me laughing.

“Oh sorry jare”. I had forgotten my eyes were still glued there. I walked past her into the apartment. Everything was in order, seemed the fucker had left. Not pulling an all nighter? I asked in my head.

“How is it? Did you help me get drugs?”

She went straight to the point.

“No I didn’t, no drugs but a doctor. You’d go see him tomorrow”. I turned around to look at her.

She was leaning on the wall, hands folded right across her breasts.

“OHH, hmmm. Is he sure?”

“Yes he is, a friend of mine still used him recently”. I said as I sat down. Definitely not on the couch where she had just been fucked moments ago. Don’t think I am ever going to sit on that couch ever again.

“Ok thank you. I just want to get this out as soon as possible jare”. She sighed.

“I understand”. Well yeah I did.

“I don’t have much food at home but there’s dodo in the kitchen”. She came to sit by my side, I looked down and one of her nipple was very much open for viewing now. I was getting hard.

Eva kissed my cheek, was this the night we were finally going to fuck after all these years? I don’t think I want it.

“Who was the guy?” I threw at her as I let my hand stray and started rubbing her thighs.

“Which guy”. Her acting side came to play.

“The one that was fucking you about an hour ago”. I was in no mood to play.

She didn’t reply and we sat like that in silence while my hand got bolder and was rubbing further up her thighs. Each of us to our thoughts, me, her and my wandering hand. I could bet she was calculating if telling me everything was a safe bet now.

“He is Jide’s brother”. She finally made up her mind and dropped the bombshell. My hand paused on her thigh. Jide’s brother?! Wait, Eva couldn’t have stooped that low.

“We met at a party once and fucked. Been fucking occasionally since then. Not dating or anything serious. Just for the sex. All these was before I met Jide”

Okay, now it was beginning to make little sense.

“Then I met Jide, we had been dating for almost a month before I found out Wole is his brother”.

“And when you found out?” I asked the obvious question.

Another moment of silence and my stupid hand went back to work. There are just some parts of your body that never understand the concept of serious situation.

“I honestly didn’t know what to do and you weren’t around. It wasn’t a matter to be discussed over the phone”. Her voice went low. My hand was way up her thighs now and she definitely didn’t have any panties on. One of my fingers was already rubbing on her pussy lips.

“Eva, you didn’t need me or anyone to tell you what to have done in that situation. You should have ended things with Jide on the spot”.

“You should understand better, Mide. I really do love him”. Okay, now it was serious. She never calls me Mide unless it was serious. And this was level five serious.

“Then you should have told him the whole truth from the get go and let him make the decision”.

“How should I have said it? Hey Jide, your brother and I are fuck buddies. Do you still wanna keep dating me?”

True it didn’t make sense.

“Still, Eva you should have made a decision. Picked one of the two. You can’t continue like this”. Now my finger was sliding into her. What was wrong with me?!

She closed her eyes and was licking her lips.

“Wole fucks me so good, I am sure you saw enough to know that. Sex with Jide is just there. And if I broke things up with Jide. What if he decided to be childish and tell his brother everything?”

That made sense again. And we went back into our silent mode.

My finger was now inside her, pretty deep fucking her and one of her hands was on my shoulders. I could feel her fingers digging into my shirt and then my skin. She was moaning out now.

I was very tempted to take her already erect nipple in my mouth. I was already leaning forward but then I stopped.

“So which of them is responsible for the pregnancy?” I stopped finger fucking her. She opened her eyes and looked at me.

“To be honest, I don’t know. They both cum in me”. She said in one of the most lustful voices I have ever heard.

But right now senses had returned to my body and I was beyond stunned. I pulled my finger out of her and got up.

“I would text you the doctor’s info by morning, Eva. I might not be around”. She only looked at me with tears forming in her eyes. I wasn’t moved. She nodded and I was gone.