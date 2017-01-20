She set my foot down and stood up holding her hand out to me. "Follow me," she said and began to lead me down the hallway. She led me back to the master bedroom and she laid down on the bed before me.

As I stood next to the bed Chika said, "The biggest problem that young boys make during sex is we ignore the foreplay. Sex is much more than the final fuck and cumming. I want you to practice taking your time and experience me."

I paused briefly, not knowing quite where to start, but then remembering her previous words I went directly to her feet and toes. I tried to repeat the treatment that I had just received and took my time massaging, kissing, and licking her feet. For a long time I continued on to every other part of Chika's body.

She wouldn't let me touch her breasts or pussy yet, so I explored the rest of her body. She rolled over so I could continue with her back.

After spending much more time caressing and exploring her back she again rolled over onto her back.

This time as she rolled she parted her legs somewhat which I took as the OK to continue to that area. I moved between her knees and resumed my kissing and licking on the insides of her thighs. I could again smell the strong scent from her pussy. Now that she had trimmed the hair it looked much more like those I had seen in the porno videos.

I was soon drawn into her scent and so my mouth was inches from her glistening pussy. Unsure of how to continue I gently kissed her just above her vagina. Chika sensed my hesitation and whispered, "Don't worry about what to do. Just explore me and I will help you."

I lowered my head and started by lightly licking the area that had recently been shaved. I moved farther between her legs and started slowly exploring with my tongue and lips. As I continued Chika spread her legs further to give me better access and I gained some confidence in my work.

Occasionally Chika would say things like "That feels great" or would instruct me to change positions slightly and focus on a new area. Mostly she concentrated on helping me know how hard or fast I should stimulate her.

I paid particular attention to her pussy hole. I had heard other guys at school talk about how much we hated eating pussy and how disgusting it was. As I explored the inside of Chika's pussy with my tongue I was sure that we must have never actually done it.

Sucking Chika's pussy had me in heaven. I loved the feel of her soft wetness under my tongue.

I loved the smell and most of all I loved the taste of Chika. If it weren't for my need to take care of my own sexual needs I was sure I could have stayed there sucking her pussy all night.

My tongue inside her was having an obvious effect on Chika. She had started breathing harder and was softly making satisfied moaning sounds. I heard her softly whispering instructions to me and I immediately followed her wishes.

"Ummmm, faster," Chika whispered.

She had started rotating her hips into my face and was getting close to cumming. I darted the tip of my tongue into and out of her pussy.

"Deeper," Chika instructed in a louder voice. I shoved my tongue as deep as I could into her. This position left my face pressed against her thrusting pussy and I was soon covered with juices from inside her. I began to quickly fuck her with my tongue. I would fully remove my tongue from her and then immediately bury it back in as deep and as fast as I could.

My tongue was soon burning from being held in such a position but I was determined to make Chika cum on my face.

I didn't have to wait long as Chika soon grabbed the back of my head with both hands and pulled my face into her. I buried my tongue as far as I could and started to wiggle the tip deep inside her. She was bucking her hips and pressing my mouth tightly onto her pussy.

With a loud grunt Chika started to cum. She stopped moving her hips and pulled even harder on my head.

The warm wet walls of her pussy danced over my tongue as she shuttered from her orgasm. She was squeezing my head tightly between her thighs and all of my senses were filled with her entirely.

Through her thighs i could hear her moans, i could feel the soft flesh of her thighs with my fingers, and i could see her stomach rise and fall both with my breathing and with the spasms i felt under my tongue.

Mostly my senses of smell and taste were overwhelmed as she came and it seemed as though she grew even wetter and that her scent grew stronger.

Chika released my head and relaxed as her orgasm passed. I continued to lick her pussy and was eagerly trying to collect as much of her juices with my mouth and tongue as i could. I could hear Chika regaining her breath and composure and decided to try something new.

I had been lying on my stomach and was supported up with my elbows, but I now moved my arms so i was flat on my chest with my face in Chika's crotch.

I slowly tongued her pussy and started periodically dipping my tongue beneath her pussy to the area between it and her anus. Chika gave a happy moaning sound so i knew l wouldn't get any resistance. I continued this teasing for a while until Chika lifted her legs off the bed and held them up by putting a hand behind each knee.

This served to not only open up her pussy even farther than before but it also rotated her hips slightly so her asshole was now clearly exposed.

With the improved access I focused more on the skin under her pussy and less on her pussy itself. Previous to that night the thought of licking another person's asshole would have disgusted me.

However at this point I wanted nothing more to feel Chika's ass hole under my tongue. Chika's entire ass crack was completely covered with her own juices and my saliva, so my tongue slid smoothly along this previously taboo area.

Her asshole felt much different under my tongue than her pussy had. Where her pussy had been silky smooth and soft her asshole was rougher. I eagerly wriggled my tongue back and forth across her anus, occasionally dipping my tongue back into her pussy to collect her juices to further lubricate her asshole.

This was by far the nastiest, dirtiest, most disgusting thing I had ever done and I was loving every minute of it! I circled her hole over and over and savoured the nastiness of the act. I tried a few times to shove my tongue up her ass and fuck her with it as I had done with her pussy but I found it too tight. Each time I tried Chika moaned appreciatively so I assumed the added pressure on her ass felt good.

I briefly thought what it would feel like to stick my dick in her ass and fuck her. The idea sent a shiver down my spine straight to my dick.

Chika released her knees and moved her hands to my head. She gently grabbed my hair and pulled me up away from her bouncy ass. She pulled me on top of her and for a moment we stared deeply into each other's eyes.

Chika then roughly pulled my head down to hers and thrust her tongue into my mouth. She pushed me over to the side and skilfully switched our positions so she was now on top of me. She broke our kiss and whispered into my ear in a very deep and croaky voice saying, "My turn."

For the next 30 minutes or so (by this point I had lost all track of time) Chika gently tickled, teased, explored, and stimulated my body. She took her time and explored me ignoring only the most obvious target. My dick was rock hard and ready for release; however because of our earlier adventures I also felt I had more control over myself. Chika repositioned herself so she was straddling my stomach facing me.

I could feel her warm, wet pussy resting on my stomach. "Do you want to fuck me?" Chika asked as she felt my chest with her hands.

"Yes," was all I could muster as a reply. Chika moved back and lifted herself off me. I felt her grasp my dick and I expected her to position it so she could drop down on it and insert it within her. She clearly hadn't completely finished teasing me as instead she held it flat against my stomach and then lowered herself onto me.

Her pussy was now positioned so it was rubbing the underside of my dick. She shifted so her vagina was centered in the middle of my shaft and started to slowly move her hips back and forth.

She was essentially stroking my dick with her pussy although we weren't yet fucking. This also resulted in my dick soon being completely coated with her warm pussy juices. I could only lie back and groan softly.

I wanted to fuck her badly but I knew that Chika was in charge and that the wait would undoubtedly be worth it.

Chika was enjoying watching me squirm beneath her but she knew we both needed a release soon. She slid forward a little farther than she had been so her pussy was positioned just at the tip of my dick.

With a slight shift of her hips she moved her hips back and instead of sliding across my shaft her pussy now swallowed my dick.

Chika's tactics had been so subtle that I hadn't realized anything had happened until I felt myself entering Chika.

I watched Chika as she slowly fucked me. Her hands were on my chest for balance and support as she took her time pleasuring herself on me. Her breast jiggled softly back and forth hypnotically as she moved on top of me.

She fucked me this way for several more minutes before pushing off my chest and sitting upright on top of me.

This new position had the effect of driving me even deeper into her as she now sat upright with her whole body weight pressing me into her. She began bouncing up and down slightly on her knees in order to drive me in and out of her.

I watched as her breast danced back and forth across her chest as she bounced over me. I reached out and pinched her nipples lightly between her fingers. Chika's eyes were closed so my touch came as a surprise and she reacted quickly.

She moaned, "Ohhh yeah."