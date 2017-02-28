“Yes baby, that’s it” I moaned out as Hakeem’s tongue flickered on my clit

We were on my couch with Hakeem in between my legs pushing me over the edge with his tongue, he pushed his tongue in and sucked making me grab the couch, he sucked gently on my clit sticking a finger in my pussy, he added another finger and started to move faster sucking on my clit, I clasped my legs trapping his head in place, he bite gently on my clitoris.

“I’m cumming Kim”

I held onto his head as I came hard, he lifted his head.

“That’s a lot of cum, Lily” He said laughing.

“Let’s take this inside, yeah?”

“Umhm” I nodded pointing lazily to the guest room.

“Why don’t we ever go into your room” He asked.

“It’s my sanctuary Kim, my happy place” I said holding his face.

ALSO READ: Lily & William The Tormentor

“But I thought I made you happy, like we had something”

“Oh boy” I sighed.

”Of course we had something just not that sort of thing” I said.

”So we just fucking?”

I didn’t know how to reply to that but I think my face did the talking as he stood up, grabbed his phone and keys and made for the door.

”Please don’t leave” I said standing out,

”I didn’t mean it like that it’s just …”

”Don’t! Just don’t give me a speech, I already feel stupid as it is” He said leaving.

I headed to the kitchen to get a drink, I pulled out a bottle of wine and put it back, I needed something stronger, I reached for a bottle of flavored vodka Blessing brought over a week before, I poured myself some and took a shot, another and another.

I carried the bottle to the living room and tuned to E!, I wasn’t sad, I was more pissed at where Hakeem’s head was at, we had a great thing going and he just had to ruin with all his sentiments, so what if I won’t let him into my room, we fucking had sex in my studio, a place I take just a few people, I drank some more and changed the channel to trace urban and stood up to dance.

After dancing for a couple of minutes I drank some and picked up my phone and called William

”Hey Willie” I said in a rather high pitched voice

”Someone sounds excited” He said.

”Where are you” I asked.

”On my way home” He replied.

”My home or yours” I giggled.

”That sounds like an invitation” He laughed.

”How soon can you get here? I’ve been a bad bad girl.”

I dashed into my room after I dropped the call, changed into a long robe and took some scarfs to my guest room, I took another shot as I waited for Will to show up, I could use some good ‘ol spanking.

ALSO READ: Sex in the art studio

I stood up and opened the door slightly as I heard the gate open; I adjusted my hair, opened my robe and stood by the door. He parked his car and opened the door, stopped in his tracks as soon as he saw me, he looked me over from toe and stopped at my boobs.

“Damn girl!” Was all he said as he moved towards me, grabbed my waist and pulled me into him, covering my lips with, we stood there a while kissing till I broke the kiss and lead him into my guest room, I sat on the bed and looked up at him awaiting instructions.

He took off his jacket tossed it on the bed and loosened his tie, he motioned for one of the scarfs and I handed it to him, he asked me to put my hands behind me and he bonded them, he took a step back and stared at me sitting at the edge of the bed with my hands tied behind my back, he unzipped his trouser and pulled out his dick.

“Open your mouth” He said in a commanding voice

I opened my mouth and he pushed in his dick, I looked up at him and started to bop my head up and down, trying my best without my hands, I kept bopping up and down occasionally stopping to suck on the tip. After a while he pulled my hair back

“Is that the best you do? He asked

And went ahead to push his dick further into my mouth hitting the back of my throat, he grabbed the back of my head and fucked my mouth, I gagged as his dick hit my throat and that just fueled his pace.

He pushed in deeper and threw his head back as he filled my mouth with load of cum, I swallowed but most of it just dripped out the side of my mouth. He flipped me over and lifted my robe

“So you’ve been a bad girl huh?” He asked and spanked my ass.

ALSO READ: Lily hooks up with an old friend

I screamed out in pain, then I felt another smack and another, he then stopped, bent over and kissed my ass and gently bit it, it felt really tingly making me wiggle under him, he squeezed my ass hard till I flinched from the pain. Just when I thought he was done he spanked my ass again and again till I cried out

“How many was that” he finally stopped and said

“I wasn’t counting” I mumbled “I am sorry”

“You’re sorry what” He snapped.

“I’m sorry sir”

“Good girl” he said dragging each word.

Bossing me around like that made me more horny for him and he could tell, I pulled my panty till it was a string between my ass crack, he pulled it till it hurt slightly.

He pushed the panty to the side and stuck a finger in my wet pussy , he pulled out his finger, untied the scarf and pulled me to my feet, asked me to spread out my legs and asked me to hold my ankles threating to tie my hands to them if I let go.

He then stroked his dick a bit, grabbed my waist and pushed into me fucking me slowly then increasing his pace, he fucked me hard spanking whenever I let go of my ankles

“Oh Yes Yes Yes” I moaned trying hard to hold onto my ankles

He kept pounding and I exploded cumming all over his dick, my legs buckled under me and he held unto to pushing in deeper

Arghhhh was all I heard as he came hard, I could feel his dick pulsate as he shot hot cum up my pussy. He let go of me and I fell to the ground.

ALSO READ: Lily and the artist's meet n greet session

This was exactly what I needed to make up for feeling like an asshole to Hakeem.