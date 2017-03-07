“Aw! Aww! Awww!” I flinched as I stepped into the hot tub

I have just spent the weekend at Will’s and my whole body feels like have been hit by a truck, Blessing just got back from a business trip, she ran me a bath and sat at the edge of the tub with a weird look in her eyes.

“Could you please pass me the wine” I motioned to glass of wine

She drank the wine in the flute in one gulp, poured some more and handed it to me

“You shouldn’t have to go through this, look at your beautiful skin Lily, you’re red and swollen all over” She said looking like she would cry

“I know babe, it’s just that I sorta like it, it’s the aftermath that’s hard to deal with” I said smiling

But she was right though I need a break from all the pain, I was covered in cane scars and hickeys with most of my body red from palm prints and whatever it was Will used.

I was going to hit the pause button on all the S and M this whole week because I have to travel back home for Charlotte’s engagement party, even though I hate parties that involved so many friends and family I was super excited to be at my oldest and closest friends engagement party.

“You sure you can’t come along for the party” I finally said trying to change the mood

“No, I really have to be somewhere that same day”

“C’mon it would be great to spend some time together” I said pulling her by her hand.

She leaned in to kiss me, I closed my eyes and tried to deepen the kiss but she broke away, I have missed her a lot and having her come with me would be fantastic but Cher would chew my head off if I brought Blessing to her engagement party, I sank in to the water loving the warm feeling.

After the water started to get cold, I wrapped myself in my softest towel and walked to the room with Blessing, we drank more wine and she asked about my flight, I told her it was in a couple of hours, I had to help Cher with some of the preparations and also pick me a nice gown for the party.

“I got you something” she said with a mischievous smile.

She went on to hand me a wrapped small package, I shook it and smiled at her

“What is it? It’s not my birthday yet” I said excitedly

“Open” she said sounding just as excited

I unwrapped and giggled at the small box of a vibrator

“You got me a vibrator, aren’t you so full of surprises”

She laughed “it’s amazing, it comes with a small remote you can increase or decrease the intensity with plus they were on sale”

“I love it” I said and hugged her

Maybe my trip won’t be awful after all, I hated travelling, I hate the airport and all its slyly rude staffs.

I dressed up and finished packing, put my vibrator in my handbag. Blessing was dropping me off at the airport, if I wasn’t going to be late I would have guilt trip her to make out, I did need one for the road.

We got to the airport and she got somewhere to park and walked me to check in, I checked in my luggage and got directed to the lounge to wait for when the plane would start boarding. Fifteen minutes later they were boarding, I hugged Blessing, a long time before heading to her gate, I loved flying first class it has more space to ignore people.

I picked the seat close to the toilet and settled in since the first class wasn’t fully booked, after take-off. I brought out an Harlequin erotic novel, I had but never came around to reading, pulled down headsets over my ears, not playing any music but buried my head in the book. It was a very erotic book about a lady who was cheating on her husband, about 30 minutes into the book I came across the second sex scene in the book and it was getting me all hot downtown.

I unbuckled my seat belt, grabbed my hand bag and headed to the bathroom, I took out my new vibrator made sure everything was in place and started working it, I sat at the edge of the toilet seat and pushed the round vibrator in and walked back to my seat, turned on the vibrator and continued reading my book.

I increased the intensity as I read on, when the writer described how strong the guy was and how he choked her as he fucked her to oblivion, I increased the intensity.

“Ohh” I moaned softly immediately looking around to make sure no one heard me, I wasn’t reading but merely staring at the pages as I squirmed on my seat, I closed her eyes and pictured the strong rugged guy from the book plunging deep into me, I pushed the button higher and exhaled loudly as I came on my seat.

I could feel my juices pooling on my panty. After my orgasm had dialled down, I stood up awkwardly and walked to the bathroom to take out the vibrator, I felt exhausted as I sat back and buckled my seat belt back on, and closed my eyes to take a nap only awoken when the plane was landing.

I got my luggage and walked towards the waiting area, where Cher was supposed to pick me up, I scanned the waiting faces and spotted my friend but beside her was a face I had not seen in a long time, it was Cher’s uncle George, I had this crazy crush on her super hot uncle and no doubt he aged beautifully.

I waved at them and walked towards them, we all hugged with them asking about my trip. We got to the car and got into the back seat, took my phone out and texted Cher

“Sooo Uncle George! Huh?”

She texted back “Don’t even think about it, it’s my engagement party. Lily please no drama”

I replied “Okay, Queen Narcissist after your party”

She texted “lol, ok then but how are we friends?”

I texted back “Coz I am awesome” with a wink emoji

I had always wanted to climb on Uncle George’s hot body but I am no longer a minor so this weekend I am getting myself some of that chocolate goodness.