It's been a great getaway with Blessing, and it was obvious she needed this as much as I did, we spent most of our time at the beach side with her always dazzling in her two piece swimsuit, she was excited because she finally convinced me to go jet skiing with her, it's a decision I’m so going to regret.

“What if I just watch you from the beach” I said trying to maneuver my way out of it in a cute fashion.

“Don't worry! You’re going to be fine, I won't get us killed” she teased

Like usual I just let her win as she got a whole itinerary for today and it was mostly things she loved doing.

We headed out, I wore a t-shirt that was tied to make a crop top and shorts, she was wearing a bikini top with a bum short with her hair in a ponytail, she got the key and dragged me towards a white jet ski, she hopped on effortlessly and motioned for me to get behind. I didn't tell her I was terrified of jet skiing. I took a deep breath, climbed on and snaked my hands around her waist tightly.

“Hold on tight” she yelled out as we jet forward

We were moving and I was screaming, I opened my eyes as we slowed down.

“I think you busted my ear drums” Blessing said turning her head to the side, are you scared to Jet Ski, she asked

“Yeah” I said softly

“Alright we'll turn back”

“No this is kind of fun” I said holding on tighter

“In that case” she said accelerating.

It was actually exhilarating, the fear and thrill was a perfect blend and with my body against Blessing's soft but seemingly tense body was amazing.

We went round in circles for about an hour when we decided to go back to the beach and went straight for the bar.

“That was fun” I said nudging Blessing slightly

“I told you it would be, next up the gym”

“What!” I said freezing, “C'mon that was already work out enough I can't fully feel my legs.

“Don't be a lazy ass, we gotta work that ass she said giggling”

I got dragged to the gym against my wish, why do they even have a gym here. I got on the treadmill and started moving really slowly, Blessing increased the speed over all my pleas.

“C'mon my pum pum and legs hurts”

“This will make it feel better” she said.

I know what will make me feel better. We spent the next hour working with Blessing making sure I got some exercise

“You can do it, just five more”, she was squatting by my bench.

“Five more? I don't even think I can pull up talk less on doing five. Why I ever let her talk me into doing this”.

I pushed myself and she placed her hand on my back for support as I struggled to complete the sit ups. I laid back down on the bench exhausted as she giggled over me.

“One more round of squats and we're done” she said rather too excitedly

“Oh hell no, I can't go no more”

“It's the last one I promise” she said pulling me up to my feet, handed me dumbbells and we did a couple rounds of squats and boy was I glad when it was over.

I slumped on the bed as soon as we got to the room.

“You did great” she said trying to suppress her laughter.

My whole body hurts I mumbled into the pillow

She got on the phone and within 5minutes room service brought in an array of food and fruits and some other things I heard put by the nightstand.

“Let's shower” she said pulling me up

“No, I want to nap”

She kept nudging till I stood up and followed her to the bathroom, I took off my workout cloths and stepped into the shower.

I turned on the faucets till I archived the perfect warm temperature, I let the warm water wash over me with my eyes closed as I heard her step in, I felt her hands rub liquid soap around my neck as I open my eyes to see her work it into latter around my boobs, she circled my boobs avoiding my nipples.

I poured soap and started to rub on her too, taking her massive boobs.

Loving how they jiggled as she moved, I pulled her into me as we stood under the shower, I kissed her and let my hands travel down, I rubbed her clit slowly and covered her mouth in a kiss, I pushed a finger inside her pussy loving how warm it felt inside.

I started to move in and out with my thumb still circling her clit, she was squirming it made me hot for her, I pushed in another finger kissing her neck, she was moving to meet my rhythm, I increased my pace biting her neck.

She was moaning and pinching her nipples, I started to move in really fast as she tensed up holding unto to me, she came all over my finger still holding me.

She quickly went down on her knees and try to lift one of my legs

“Ouch! That sorta hurts” I said flinching

“Oh, I am sorry” she said coming back up.

I smiled as we washed off and went back to the room.

“Lie down” she said immediately we got to the room, “I am giving you a massage”

I laid down as she placed some oil she had gotten from the room service earlier and got something else from her bag.

She sat slightly on my bum, rubbed some oil on her palms and gently worked my shoulder, her touch was soft but firm and it felt good, she worked down applying pressure at some point that hurt, she continued till she got to my legs, she worked my thigh moving up slightly till she touched my pussy lips.

She massaged few inches below it, she moved making me part my legs slightly, she applied more pressure on the area below my pussy lips, it hurt but in good kind of way, then she touched my pussy lips rubbing them round with very little pressure.

I was wet with anticipation when she took her hands off reached for something and before I could turn around I heard a familiar buzzing and felt it on my clit, she reached around cupping my boobs and squeezed.

I was moving slightly, she took her hands out and turned me around, placed the vibrator on my clit and covered my pussy with her mouth sucking the hell out of me, I grabbed onto the sheets as her hands reached up cupping my boobs, she stuck her tongue in fucking me faster.

She was sucking and biting gently and I felt my orgasm building, I grabbed my boob and squeezed hard as she sucked harder, I reached out holding her head in place and bucking into her faster as my orgasm hit me making me scream out loud, she lapped up my cum juice till I was clean, raised her head up, smirked and said

“Let's eat”