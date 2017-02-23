KAREN.

Karen lay in bed in nothing but a robe staring up at the ceiling, her mind devoid of any concrete thoughts.

She knew she should be in the living room with Aisha around to interview her father and all but right now she just wasn’t in the mood to interact with anyone especially her friends. Not to mention Aisha had a way of asking questions that made you want to spill your guts.

She hoped for her father’s sake that Aisha was in a friendly mood today.

She thought of calling Steph and apologizing for her behavior at the hospital but then again was she really the one that should be tendering an apology? And Joe?

ALSO READ: Richmond & Steph's sex party blackmail begins [Pt 3]

Karen scoffed, she had nothing to say to that one. Subconsciously her hand was rubbing her bare abdomen as she couldn’t decide on what to do. It didn’t take long for her hands to decide for her as one of them found its way between her bare thighs and she didn’t know when she started rubbing on her pussy lips.

She couldn’t even deny to herself how much she missed Steph’s touch. There was just none like her. She bit and licked her lower lips as the actions of her hand got more and more intense. She spread her legs further apart as she kept rubbing while she thought of all the places Steph’s lips had taken her to.

But those lips had probably been also taking care of Joe’s dick too at the same time. The thought pissed her off and she stopped rubbing her pussy. She was very much wet now and she knew she needed something or anything pleasuring her now but definitely not Steph’s lips, for now.

She relaxed and tried to think of other things to take her mind off her wet pussy.

Five minutes earlier.

Senator Nwachukwu was glad that he was not the chairman of the committee because it seemed this journalist was out for blood.

Asking all about the fiscal budget for the year and its accountability. He thought since she was even a friend of his daughter, she would go all soft on him.

Hell, they could even just all have lunch and good drinks and call it an interview but that was not to be. She kept probing and probing, Karen had offer no help or comfort. All she had done was come to the library in that slutty robe of her and greeted her friend and assistant nonchalantly and left. The senator was really sure his daughter had nothing underneath the robe and even he couldn’t deny the fact that he was turned on just by thinking of it.

He also noticed Aisha’s assistant ogling as Karen had walked out of the room. He smiled, his daughter always had that effect on the opposite sex. The interview kept on pushing him into uncomfortable areas and he couldn’t thank God enough when Aisha’s editor had called and told her that the chairman had offered to give a proper interview when he was back.

He had happily agreed and waved bye to her and her assistant as they left. He hurried to the bar and poured himself a bottle of gin to calm his nerves. Journalists these days didn’t play the game according to the rules anymore, the good old days he thought to himself.

ALSO READ: Richmond & Steph's sex party blackmail begins [Pt 2]

You came for an interview and left with an envelope. The next day, a glorious interview printed up in the papers, yes the good old days. He missed the good old days. And his arrogant daughter had left him all at the mercy of her friend, did she know that was how the interview was going to pan out?

Oh, definitely knew considering she didn’t even spend a minute with them. Senator Nwachukwu got angry as he thought of his daughter’s betrayal. He rushed down his gin and made his way to his daughter’s room.

He was going to give her a piece of his mind. He got to her door and paused. Everything seemed just too quiet, no single sound. He placed his hand on the door knob and said a silent prayer that he should walk in on his daughter just stepping out of the bathroom naked or something, oh God this was his daughter he was thinking about!

His erection from earlier on returned and now he knew there was no way he was going to talk sanely to her.

He opened the door and the sight before him told him his prayer had been answered even before he said it, Karen was laying in her bed legs spread wide apart and her hand on her pussy. She closed her legs and sat up as her father walked in. And for a minute no one said anything, the senator didn’t know what he wanted anymore.

Karen tried to keep staring at her father in the eye but she couldn’t help but keep going back to the bulge growing in his pant trousers. He noticed and gave in to his desires, he walked fast to her before he changed his mind and grabbed her arm.

ALSO READ: Richmond & Steph's sex party blackmail begins

She said nothing, he pulled her up as quick as he could and turned her around. He bent her over having her rest her hands on the bed and got to quickly getting his belt, trouser and boxers out of the way.

“I will give you anything you want”. He said in a voice his daughter barely recognized.

But he already gave her everything she wanted and more, Karen thought to herself as her father’s dick dug its way into her dripping pussy.