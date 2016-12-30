Erotic Story/Edymaniac :  The erotic game with twins [Part 2]

I moved away, and Clara turned and presented her fat ass to me. I moved the fake dick to her dripping pussy and in one smooth thrust slid all it. Clara gasped. I squeezed her juicy bouncing boobs as I fucked her. I pulled at her hard nipples, twisting my fingers slightly.

The dildo has a small extension that fits against my clit, and as I pumped in and out, it rubbed my swollen love button. Our groans filled the room. Clara moved a hand between her thighs and rubbed her clit as I pounded into her. She exploded. I drove into her body hard and fast until her climax subsided.

I tore the harness off. “God, I’m on fire. Eat me, the way I like for you to. Hurry, Darling!”

Clara moved over me. She quickly kissed her way down my body till she was feasting at my pussy. Her tongue was an instrument that played music only we knew. Her mouth was a wonder, and it brought me to a fantastic climax. Clara stayed at my pussy, licking and sucking, and slowly brought me to one climax after another. Finally, we lay spent and happy. We showered together, and then starving, we ate another huge breakfast.

That night Yinka took us out to dinner. Yinka stroked my thigh under the table from time to time, and unknown to him, I did the same to Clara. By the time we got home, Clara and I were super-horny. Bedtime came and Clara and I each took a shower. I had left a spare bottle of my perfume, body powder, soap, and even my brand of toothpaste in her bathroom. We went to our rooms and the lights went out.

Yinka cuddled up to me and began to fondle my boobs. I knew he wanted to make love. Good! I got him warmed up, and then excused myself for a moment and ran down the lobby. Clara was naked and ready. She put on my gown. I kissed her lightly, and she ran back up the hall.

She left the door slightly ajar. I couldn’t see into the bedroom, but I could hear them well enough. I could hear their kisses and sighs, and the rustling of the sheets. Naked in the lobby, my fingers went to my pussy and slid inside, as Clara began to moan and beg for Yinka to rub her clit. I heard murmuring and, long minutes later, the wet sound of his mouth on her pussy.

I heard him whisper, “God, Honey, you have the most delicious pussy in the world. I’ve never tasted a sweeter one.” Clara moaned louder. She went wild minutes later, and I brought myself to a gasping climax in the lobby.

All was quiet for a while and then I could hear the sounds of little swallows and sucking, as Clara sucked Yinka’s thick, long dick and he ate her. Finally Yinka told Clara to turn around. I heard a rustling sound as she swayed around, and then her deep moan as he slid into her pussy.

The bedsprings screeched as they fucked, and I heard Clara cry out as Yinka’s dick drove her over the edge. A few minutes later he brought her to another moaning climax. It got quiet, and then I heard Clara whisper, “Oh, yes, yes. There! Slide it deeper into me. All the way.” She sounded just like me!

They began to move again, and I decided they had changed positions. His flesh slapping against hers, and their moans drove me to another climax as I drove my fingers up into my swollen pussy. Clara climaxed again crying out, and I heard Yinka’s long familiar moan, as he too came.

I heard them move, to lie kissing as we usually did after sex. Long minutes later, Yinka got up and went to the bathroom. In a flash Clara and I swapped places. She whispered, “God, what a man,” as she passed me. After he came out, I went into the bathroom, as I usually do after we’ve fucked. Back in bed, we kissed lightly, and minutes later he was snoring softly. I slipped out of bed and went to Clara’s room. I slid into her bed, and into her warm embrace. “I won!” I exclaimed. “He couldn’t tell it was you!”

Before Yinka left the next morning, he said he would be home early but didn’t know what time. He gave us each a kiss and left, a twinkle in his eyes. Clara and I ate, showered together, and then ended up in bed devouring each other’s bodies. We must have climaxed half a dozen times before we were spent. We lay talking about the previous evening.

“Yinka is really good,” Clara said. “His touch is almost as good as yours, and that’s saying a lot. He ate me to one fantastic climax, fucked me to two, and then one more when he slid it up my ass. God, I love to be fucked in the ass. He really filled me up.”

I sprang straight up in bed as the truth hit me. Yinka knew! I began to laugh so hard it was several minutes before I could tell Clara she had won our bet. She looked confused.

“He has never really fucked me in the ass,” I explained. “He’s tried, but he’s just too big for my tight little ass. He gave up trying a long time ago. So he must have realized it was you in bed before he went straight for your ass. But how the hell did he know?”

Telling Clara I was a good loser, I picked up the phone and called Yinka’s office. I’m on very good terms with his secretary, and asked her to call me the moment he left the office, but not to tell him. In the middle of the afternoon, she called and said he had just left. Clara and I had forty-five minutes.

We showered and perfumed ourselves and then watched the clock. When Yinka was due, we went into the parlour, and Clara got on the couch. Clara spread her long legs and I dove into her tasty pussy. I held her on the threshold of a climax till I heard Yinka enter the house. I went for her clit. I saw Yinka out of the corner of my eye, and redoubled my efforts on her.

She went from one orgasm to another with Yinka watching. I heard clothes rustling as he undressed. I fingered my clit and felt Yinka’s hands on my hips. His hard dick parted my pussy lips and slid into me. He began to pump in long strokes, pressing my face into Clara’s sex. Clara climaxed one more time and then pushed my face from her pussy. I saw her smile as she watched Yinka fuck me hard and fast. Yinka and I came together, and I saw stars. Afterward, the three of us sat on the sofa, naked and kissing, Yinka happily in the middle.

“We had a bet you couldn’t tell us apart,” Clara told my husband. “I said if you could and I won, Lucy had to eat me with you watching us. Were you surprised?”

Yinka laughed. “A little. I know this wonderfully tricky mind!” He tapped my forehead.

“Just how the hell did you tell it wasn’t me?” I asked. “I coached her very thoroughly on how you make love to me. Did she snitch on me?” Yinka shook his head. “Then how?” I wailed.

He pulled me onto his lap. I slid down onto his thick dick, but he pulled me off after a couple of strokes. He stood up and pulled Clara beside him. He lifted her leg and parted her pussy.

“Lick her.” I did. Delicious as I already knew! “Now taste your juices on my cock.” I opened my mouth and swirled my tongue over his cock. It tasted similar, but slightly different. We got up and walked down the hall to the bedroom.

“I’ve always said you have the sweetest pussy in the world,” my husband said to me. “But I guess that prize goes to Clara now. Honey, you have the second-sweetest-tasting pussy in the world.”

I grinned, reached out to slap Clara’s delightful bare ass lightly. I had to agree!