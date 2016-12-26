Erotic Story/Edymaniac :  The erotic game with twins

Still dressed in our nightgowns, Clara and I sat together at the breakfast bar having our breakfast of bread and tea. Yinka, my husband, came through on his way to work, and patted me on my butt. He winked at Clara and said, “Greatest ass in the world!”

As he went out the door, I called after him, “I bet you couldn’t tell them apart in the dark, Big Boy.”

He winked and said,” I bet your ass I could. Sure would be fun trying.” We all laughed.

Clara and I are not related, but people are always mistaking us for twins. We are the same in many ways. Our tastes in clothes, hairstyles, and makeup are similar, and we have always dressed alike. Our faces are almost identical, and even very good friends mix us up in dim light, or at a quick glance. Recently divorced, Clara was visiting Yinka and me for a week. Yinka adored her almost totally.

“Bet he could tell us apart,” Clara said with a smile. “He’s a sharp crook.”

“No way,” I shot back laughing. “We are too much alike. He couldn’t tell us apart from behind with the lights on.”

“Let’s bet,” Clara said. “Loser has to do anything the winner wants. If Yinka can tell us apart, you have to eat my pussy in front of him.”

“You’re on. Same type penalty if you lose. You have to eat me in front of him!” I laughed. “How can either one of us loose?”

We laughed hysterically, then shook on it, and then began working out a plan. That night we would both shower before bed. I would make sure the lights in our bedroom were out, and then find an excuse to leave the room. Then Clara would get into bed with Yinka and cuddle up to him and let him feel her ass. If he discovered who it was, she won our bet.

“What if he wants to make love?” Clara asked. “That’ll give the whole thing away. Couples have signals, caresses and kisses no one else knows.”

“I’ll teach you all of them,” I said, my heart beating faster. I leaned over and kissed her. Her soft lips parted, and her tongue slid across my lips. She smiled at me and caressed my firm boobs. Clara and I had been lovers for years. We had dated and fucked boys, but the two of us together had always been the absolute best.

We moved to the bedroom. Without speaking we undressed and stood before the full-length mirror in identical poses. We were mirror images as we turned this way and that. A small mole here or there, a few freckles, were all that kept us from being a matched set.

Clara slid her hand down to my pubic hair. “You trim yours just a little differently from mine. Get the shaving stick.”

I was more than happy to oblige. I trimmed her pussy hair, and then shaved her so that our pussies matched exactly. There was a kiss or two, and a lick applied to her now wet pussy. She tasted absolutely delicious.

“Okay, now, you’re Yinka and I’m you. Show me how he does it.” She said slipping into my arms. I began to make love to her the way Yinka does me. I kissed her beautiful breasts, pulling the nipples gently with my teeth, giving her just a touch of pain.

“Good, good!” Clara whispered. My hand moved down and caressed her softly rounded belly and creamy thighs. I worked around her pussy, almost touching it. She was moaning softly, her hips rising to meet my hand.

“Yes,” I whispered in her ear, “ask for it!” Her lips moved to my ear and it was my voice asking Yinka to finger-fuck me.

Perfect. My fingers slid into her pussy. It was dripping wet. First one finger, then two, and then I crossed them and began to move them in and out, rotating my wrist, a trick I had taught Yinka. She was getting hotter, moaning more. I placed one finger on each side of her erect clit and massaged the clit.

Her clit is very close to mine in size. I treated it as if it were a tiny penis and I was jacking it off. Just the way Yinka does mine. I threw a leg over hers to hold her down as my fingers danced over her sensitive clit. Clara cried out as she came. Her orgasm went on and on till she finally pulled my hand from her pussy. I held her wonderful body close against me. “Very good,” I said. “Don’t wail quite loud, and moan more.” I instructed playfully.

We kissed, and I instructed her on how I kiss Yinka. I slid down her body, kissing my way down to her delicious pussy. I bunched a pillow under her hips and, after kissing her thighs, went to work on her dripping pussy. I tongued her outer pussy lips, drawing them into my mouth and gently nibbling on them. I ran my tongue up and down her pussy, slipping it as far as I could into her pussy and then moving up, to brush her clit with my tongue.

She moaned. I moved it back down and slid it into her hot pussy. I sucked gently and tasted her sweet juices. She tasted absolutely enjoyable. I loved her sweet sexy juices. She is always dripping. I slid my tongue in and out, gently tongue fucking her. Her hips thrust upward against my face.

“Do it like he does,” Clara gasped.

“I am,” I murmured against her spread flesh. I slid my tongue deep into her again. I licked up and down her pink flesh, building her passion. She moaned and panted softly. It sounded just like my moans of joy and desire.

”Now beg to have your clit sucked,” I said. “You’ve got to have it sucked.”

“Please! Please, suck my clit, Darling!” she begged. Her throaty whisper was just like mine.

I took her clit between my lips, sucking hard. I had to hold on to her thighs to keep from being thrown down. Her clit is more sensitive than mine and requires less stimulation, but I was “Yinka,” and I did it the way I like him to do it to me.

My tongue flicked against her firm bud. Clara went wild, and I just managed to stay with her. I took her from climax to climax, till I was afraid she would pass out. I brought her down gently, lapping up her sweet honey. God, I loved eating her sweet pussy.

“God, you almost killed me,” she said. “I almost went through the roof.”

“Now we fuck,” I said.

“Does he always bring you off a couple of times before you fuck?” Clara asked.

“Almost always. Now I have to get something, and I’ll be right back.” I came back a minute later with a dildo strapped to my body.

Clara held it in her hand. “You bought a new one. Just for me? You shouldn’t have.” She laughed.

I explained that at this point, Yinka and I usually ate each other till he was almost ready to come, and then we would fuck. We moved into position, and I showed Clara how to lick and suck my husband’s cock the way I did, how I fondled his balls, and slid a finger into his ass. As she moved her mouth up and down the dildo, tongue running over the head, her finger probed my ass gently.

“Good, slip it in a little deeper,” I said. “Oh, yes. Now in and out as you suck up and down. Good. When he’s ready he’ll pull away from you. When he does, roll over and get on your knees. I love it doggy-style.”