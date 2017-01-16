As he stood up from his seat to go to the restroom, my eyes followed his steps as if he were moving in slow motion. I followed him from his smooth chocolate baldhead sparkling in the light, to his eyes, which were the colour of midnight and ecstasy.

My eye inspected his pink-coloured lips that were begging to be kissed. He had on a blue silk shirt, through which his chiselled chest emerged.

The shirt highlighted the outline of his taut biceps and abs. I took in the sight of his zipper that bisected the picture frame of his hips and thighs made for his overgrown cucumber dick and balls.

In my mind, I had been fucking him all night. I had climbed on the top of his lap and ground my pussy against his hard dick through his jeans. I had sucked on his tongue until it had grown numb. I had pressed my boobs against his chest until my nipples were hard and excited. I had licked the skin between his thighs, up to his balls until my lips smarted from the taste of the salt on his skin.

All through the evening I had felt my boobs longing for his touch, underneath my red sleeveless cotton blouse. With every deep exhale the top button would pop open. I felt my nipples swelling up, pushing out from the smooth lines of my black bra trying to contain my boobs. Throughout the night, I had tried to hide my arousal by keeping my arms folded across my chest. I felt my juices ooze through my black lace panties and flow down around my crotch.

I had become so excited by him from the moment when I first saw him that my pussy tingled with anticipation for his dick and my mouth watered for it.

All night, I had been trying to deny my attraction to him. It was so strong that I feared if he knew the size of my lust, I would somehow become his little slut. I didn't want to be that cheap. I didn't want to become that. I hated that I was so affected by this sexy man.

Who knew a blind date could turn out this way? I thought I would have to kill Chioma for setting this up.

As he turned away to leave me, I was so excited by his tight, round ass that it caused me to rethink the shame attached to kissing ass. I wanted to do more than kiss it. I wanted to pull his trousers until they came off. I wanted to pull on his boxers until his dick and balls spilled out, until his ass was out, and stare at the masculine black body, at least initially.

My pussy began screaming at me, demanding that I get him inside of her any way I could. Unable to deny my pussy's demands any longer, I followed him. Halfway uncertain as to what I should do to plead with him, and as I got close enough to him to speak to him in a conversational voice, I asked, "Would you mind taking me home?"

"We are not even through with dinner yet. Bimbo, are you sure you want to go?" He questioned.

"Yes, please I need to go,” I replied as I touched his shoulder for the first time.

"Ok, I will be right back."

As he left I became jealous of his hands knowing he would be touching his dick in the bathroom. I could see him standing in front of me stroking his dick and making his thick dick hard for me.

He finally returned and I followed him to his Honda civic, and we got in. I watched him slide the key into the ignition, start the engine, and turn the steering wheel as we exited the parking lot of the restaurant.

I stared at his hands around the steering wheel. They were large and seemed soft, smooth, and delicate enough to fit into any hole. They seemed honest enough to make his touch sincere, to make it seem like he could touch me and I would feel like I was really touching myself. He took his right hand off the steering wheel and placed it on his upper right thigh.

The movement directed my eyes to his groin, causing me to fantasize about the bulge in his pants, the promises his dick could make and keep.

I extended my left hand and rested it on his upper right thigh. I squeezed his thigh and ran my hand up to his hips, and up to his navel. I could feel him flinch in surprise upon feeling my touch, and he jerked the steering wheel slightly.

I looked up for a moment noticing that we were approaching a flyover. I reprimanded myself for not telling him to take a different route to my house, so that he could pull over and I could enjoy him in a somewhat private area.

Consumed by the possibilities of the moment, I unbuttoned my blouse. He took his eyes off the road and looked down at me, absolutely excited by my actions. I smiled an evil smile. I pulled my blouse down over my right shoulder. My right bra strap fell off my shoulder as if it were commanded to do so. I arched my back and took my blouse off and dropped it on the leather seat behind my ass. I reached behind my back to unfasten my black lacy bra. I pulled it from my chest and slid it over my arms. He looked at my boobs.

My perfectly round breast four or five times the size of his balls, which could easily be made to squeeze his dick so tight that he would feel like it was breaking through a virgin's hole. My boobs were firm, but they bounced and jiggled a bit with the vibrations of the SUV, like they would when a woman straddles a man.

He took one hand off the steering wheel and cupped my left breast, squeezing it up from the base, up to my nipple, squeezing my nipple out through his hand until it became erect with the same passion as if he had used his mouth, to suck my breast like he really wanted to do. I was beginning to get wetter.

I leaned over into his lap, beneath the steering wheel, as he released my boobs. I smelled his fluid like he must've jerked off before our date. Becoming more turned on by his smell, becoming more turned on by his lust, I unzipped his trousers. I slid my fingers into the dick slot of his purple cotton boxer, pulling out his deliciously hard dick that instantly became all stiff once out of his trousers and pointed in my direction.

As we were now approaching the top of the flyover, traffic began to build; He had to stop the car. I only noticed the car jerk for a moment. I rubbed my face against his throbbing dick, sliding my face up and down, over and around, holding on to it, getting what I so badly needed. I drew myself into his lap even more noticing he was unable to keep his foot steady on the brake as he waited for the traffic jam to ease.

I held his dick with my fingers and kissed its dark mushroom head. I licked the tip. He slid his hand down my back, between my skin and my panties, down the crack, to my hole, while rubbing his dick with his left hand in unison with my stroking.

He realized that my trousers were a little too tight for him to work his hand into my ass anymore.

He said, "You've need to help me a bit."

I let go of him, unbuttoned, and wiggled out of my jeans.

He continued to slide his hand down my naked back, moved aside my panties, and tickled me around my hole. He took his hand away from my ass and licked his fingers to ease their entry into my ass. He considerately and slowly placed finger number one, finger number two, and finger number three into my hole, fucking my ass with his fingers.

New at this, his fingers felt like a dick in my ass, fucking me with the same force and sensitivity.

I reached down between my legs, using my hands pressed on my pussy, luring myself to cum, marching my fingers into my clit, up my pussy hole.

Now craving his dick even more, I coated the tip of his ebony cock with my mouth and began taking his dick in slowly, a half-inch at a time, feeling him with my tongue. I slid my tongue around his dick, wetting him up with my saliva, and feeling my own lips becoming even slicker with my fluids. I started rocking toward him and away, taking his dick in more and more and then less and less as I rocked. I continued rubbing my clit with my fingers.

He pushed his fingers into my ass even more.

I felt my pussy spasm uncontrollably, felt myself orgasm. All while I was taking his delicious dick more and more into my mouth each time, as his fingers were moving in my ass, in the same rhythm as I was sucking him off. It felt like his fingers were about to shoot and then his dick did, in my mouth. All down my throat.

I sucked and lapped up his thick cream like a man in the desert panting of thirst.

When we finally arrived to my place we rearranged our clothes and hurried inside, only to tear them off again. He ate out my pussy like no man had ever done.

After each powerful orgasm my pussy desired more and more. His thick black cock delivered on each promise fucking my pussy from behind over the arm of my chair and making me scream with pleasure.