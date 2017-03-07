Be A Better Lover! Here is the worst mistake men do in bed

It's not even a big deal, it's just one thing that guys don't really want to do. It clearly makes all the difference.

  Published:
  play (Getty Images)

The race to be a better lover is paved with several potholes, canal drainage size and speed bumps, the size of yam farmer’s ridge. The point here is that it’s tough, and who knows what women really want, now to drill down furthermore, who knows what she wants in bed? Strong arms, and hard body with medium sized tool?

The simple truth here is that one way to make the bedroom more enjoyable is to cuddle after sex. Guys, typically don’t like to do that. As a guy, we usually want to move to other things. In a guy’s mind’s eye, things are in phases and once a phase is complete, another phase is entered into, like when the sex is over. It’s basically time to do other things, like dress up or hit the shower, or head out to meeting.

Cuddling is also called spooning, this has been proclaimed to be the easiest way to keep her satisfied and this was backed by a recent study done by Trojan Condoms and Sex Information and Education Council of Canada, reports Laura Mitchell, Daily Star.

  play (Getty Images)

 

This survey shed more light on some interesting data, just 41% of the surveyed ladies that spooned for less than 6 minutes reported that they enjoyed the sex.

ALSO READ: This is how work-out can kill your sex drive

Apparently, post sex intimacy in the likes of spooning is as important to women as foreplay, says the author of the study Robin Milhausen, PH.D., professor of human sexuality, University of Guelph.

The reason why this happens is because after sex, the male and female bodies are overflowing with oxytocin, a bonding hormone, this is why more intimacy is craved after sex.

Depending on the woman, after sex some women begin to feel vulnerable, cuddling after sex can help to guarantee her that you care about her.

 “It’s one of the easiest things you can do to improve your relationship,” Robin told Men’s Health. “It’s a really important, but often missed, opportunity for connection.”

  play (Pinterest)

 

The study also revealed that a lot of people who participated in the study don’t finish the 6 minute spooning session required after sex, the people who don’t cuddle at all stood at 17%. This should be considered good enough for her, do something for her and not yourself alone. The good side also is that the cuddling also enhances sexual satisfaction amongst men.

ALSO READ: Woman offers to pay plumber with sex

To make her keep coming back, spend the required 6 minutes cuddling.

