Home > Hot! Pulse >

Bedroom Secrets :  5 points for a perfect sex life

Bedroom Secrets 5 points for a perfect sex life

Sex is very important in a relationship, and it can be complicated. Here are tips to help you make it perfect

  • Published:
  play (Getty Images)

Erotic Story/Smoking Bass Bass & The Impromptu Sex Party [Part 6]
According To Experts Here is how excessive porn is bad for you
Guys Sex Frustration Course 7 things we can’t stand about missionary sex position
Definitely Worth Reading Sex with a feminist is much better than you think
It's possible! 6 ways to make your orgasm last for a full minute
Erotic Story/Marvis Dairies Interwined mystery [Part 4]
Erotic Story/Edymaniac Lola, the busty new marketer [Part 2]
According To Science Female orgasm can increase the chance of pregnancy by 15%
Road to Cloud 9+ 5 sweet sex toys you should use in the bedroom
You should totally try this 5 tips to make her climax quicker

To define the perfect sex life can be easy but to achieve it takes a lot of work because sex is more than a physical activity, it can also involve emotions especially for ladies. It can be very challenging to achieve the perfect sex life.

Which is why a group of sex therapist have offered the best tips and advice to Redbook magazine, which they believe can help to success in the bedroom.

 

Here are the tips they have advised, as compiled by Loaded

  play (Pinterest)

 

1.  Engage in foreplay longer, even throughout the day

As sex therapist Vanessa Marin says: “Have foreplay throughout the day! Foreplay shouldn’t be limited to three minutes before you start having intercourse. “Keep the fires burning and the anticipating levels high by seducing each other all day long.”

Keep things interesting throughout the day with naughty text messages and dirty pictures, build up the excitement.

ALSO READ: Men want more than just big in the size of boobs

2. Keep the freak flag flying

It can be difficult to keep up despite tiredness. According to sex therapist Megan Fleming Ph.D couple must endeavor to stay sexually active during the week. “My expression is you gotta keep your inner sexual pilot light on,” she says.

  play (Getty Images)

 

3. Find common interest

There can be a lot of bonding when couples find something that the both enjoy especially sexually. This can be easily achieved with open communication. “Start with painting the scene, (saying), ‘this is the sex life I want with you.'” Figure out what you both want and sex will instantly be better,” she says.

ALSO READ: 4 things you should never EVER do to your vagina

4. Schedule it

I know it sounds not cool at all but while it isn’t sexy. Its highly recommended that you do this. Plan a sexual romp with your partner. “For most couples—especially with kids—if you don’t plan it, it’s not gonna happen. You don’t enjoy it any less because you planned it,” Fleming says.

  play (CitiFM Online)

 

5. Look out for your partner’s mood

Mood has a lot to do with anything especially sex, once the mood isn’t there, its safe to abort it to another time. According to Jane Greer Ph.D, you shouldn’t take your partner’s mood as an indictment against you when it comes to sex.

ALSO READ: Winner of Miss Bumbum Brazil 2016 announced

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

'Deolu Oniranu

'Deolu Oniranu Editor at Pulse. For the matured minds. Creative writer who enjoys writing about what typical Nigerians shy from. Follow me on twitter @deolububble

Top 3

1 Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny Mrs. Chika, my favorite 'teacher'[Part 1]bullet
2 Which One Is Yours? 7 types of breast shapesbullet
3 Playboy Diaries The eager salesgirlbullet

Hot! Pulse

 
The #1 Gender Sex Freak Who thinks about sex more, men or women?
Shade's threeaway
Playboy Diaries Shade's threeaway
Fingered by a Doctor
Lesbian Chronicles Fingered by a Doctor
Joining him in the shower
Housemaid Diaries Joining him in the shower