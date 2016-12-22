Bedroom Secrets :  5 points for a perfect sex life

To define the perfect sex life can be easy but to achieve it takes a lot of work because sex is more than a physical activity, it can also involve emotions especially for ladies. It can be very challenging to achieve the perfect sex life.

Which is why a group of sex therapist have offered the best tips and advice to Redbook magazine, which they believe can help to success in the bedroom.

Here are the tips they have advised, as compiled by Loaded

1. Engage in foreplay longer, even throughout the day

As sex therapist Vanessa Marin says: “Have foreplay throughout the day! Foreplay shouldn’t be limited to three minutes before you start having intercourse. “Keep the fires burning and the anticipating levels high by seducing each other all day long.”

Keep things interesting throughout the day with naughty text messages and dirty pictures, build up the excitement.

2. Keep the freak flag flying

It can be difficult to keep up despite tiredness. According to sex therapist Megan Fleming Ph.D couple must endeavor to stay sexually active during the week. “My expression is you gotta keep your inner sexual pilot light on,” she says.

3. Find common interest

There can be a lot of bonding when couples find something that the both enjoy especially sexually. This can be easily achieved with open communication. “Start with painting the scene, (saying), ‘this is the sex life I want with you.'” Figure out what you both want and sex will instantly be better,” she says.

4. Schedule it

I know it sounds not cool at all but while it isn’t sexy. Its highly recommended that you do this. Plan a sexual romp with your partner. “For most couples—especially with kids—if you don’t plan it, it’s not gonna happen. You don’t enjoy it any less because you planned it,” Fleming says.

5. Look out for your partner’s mood

Mood has a lot to do with anything especially sex, once the mood isn’t there, its safe to abort it to another time. According to Jane Greer Ph.D, you shouldn’t take your partner’s mood as an indictment against you when it comes to sex.