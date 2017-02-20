These are for people who are tired of the normal, they have the need get out of the ordinary into the extra ordinary. Check out the positions

In the video below are some of the most extremely practical sex positions you might be interested in.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.