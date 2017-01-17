Ok, so what was going to happen? Should i just go with?

‘Hello, I am Olumide John Ige but you might know me as Bass. I am your girlfriend’s best friend’.

Nah, I was likely to end up with a punch in the face if I go with that line. Since no other idea was actually popping up at the moment, I didn't the most sensible thing and just kept quiet.

Eva didn't have any bright idea also considering she was also silent. Jide on the other hand.

“So you are fucking him too? How nice” Was the first words that came out of his mouth.

Wouldn't blame him considering I had just finger fucked his soon to be ex-girlfriend and only God knows how long he had been standing there for sef.

“Jide, I am not fucking Bass. So please don’t start”. Eva said in a low tone.

“Ohh okay, so I guess he just comes to clean up after my brother has finished fucking you like the slut you are”.

Okay, I gotta admit those words hurt even me wey no actually dey the film. I couldn't see Eva's face but I was pretty sure tears were about rolling down, that's if it had not started sef.

“Guy, calm down. I am not fucking your girlfriend. She called me to talk about what’s going on”. I finally stood up.

“What would you say before? Would you admit to fucking her? Abi you no go wan defend your prostitute? And you be guy like me o. So una just dey just ‘bestie, bestie' talk hide una real parole”. He frowned as he spoke.

This time around Eva didn't say a word, I knew even if she tried to, she was definitely going to break down. I couldn't still see her face but I could tell.

“You want to talk? If you make a sound there and I slap you”. Jide said as he took a step towards her.

Apparently she had tried to say something. I was up in record time with my hand around her shoulders.

“Slap her? Guy, no even reason am. You no go wan misbehave na. Just abeg erase that thought from your mind.” I gave the subtle threat not to try to hurt her.

Now two things were involved here. One, I wasn’t violent, hard to believe or say but I had never thrown a punch in my whole life. I had gotten good at diffusing situations and walking away.

But that was not to say I still couldn't hurt him, you can't have lived my kinda life and not made a couple of friends who had violence as a way of life. Yes but they weren’t here right now so?

Anyway, think my threat and my six foot plus height worked because Jide took a while to consider all his options. If only he knew.

“You think say you fit stand me ni? I go beat you join am”. Were his eyes glowing red already or it was just my mind playing tricks on me already.

“No problem, you can try but bro you no go see draw home or away. E no worth am”. I wasn’t ready to give way.

I felt Eva's body shiver underneath my arm. Darn! Forgot she knew I wasn’t the violent type. But she was still standing here which obviously meant she trusts me to an extent. I was happy about that.

“Jide, Please listen to me. Please.” She said in a voice that gave her away. She was crying already.

“I should listen to you? What do you want to tell me that I haven't heard or seen already?

That you are fucking my brother and Mr. Bestie standing here? Tell me something new”.

And as he ended his speech, he flung his phone which had been in his hand at her. I saw it early or late, I don't know.

Just threw my body right across Eva, early to save her. Late for me as the phone hit me right across the jaw. The pain was excruciating, I couldn't scream out in pain. I bowed before Eva, my head resting on her abdomen as I closed my eye in pain.

Then I remembered Jide was only a few feets away, I managed to stand up to face him. The look on my face must have been that of a murderer because he froze in his step.

I wanted to say something, let out a threat or some shit like that but my jaw was hurting so much that I dare not open my mouth.

I didn’t want to reach out and touch it either but I knew for sure that there was a cut and I was going to be having a blood stained shirt soon. Could bet it was an Iphone 4 or 5 or an LG Phone that he had flung.

Would look later not now. I continued staring at him and no one said a word.

“Jide, I am pregnant”. Eva broke the silence.

“You are what? For who” Jide asked in mock filled tone.

“I am pregnant. Pregnant with your baby”

Damn Eva!

Now I had to rub my jaw, the pain was too much. It was covered in blood already, I shouldn't have rubbed it because now I had blood stained hands to join. I grind my teeth hard in pain as I continued to stare at the bastard in front of me and for a brief moment, I felt like lashing out at him but he wasn’t looking at me. He was laughing around.

“Eva, you are what? Pregnant for me? For me or Wole? Or Mr Besties here.

See, let me tell you now. I am not one of those guys you would try to tie down with a baby.

I don't even know what I am doing here. Maybe you can tell Wole you are pregnant for him o or your friend here. I am here now to tell you to delete everything you know or have about me. We are done, you this prostitute”.

Okay now, I felt flinging my own phone at him but then I remembered that was my office and I really couldn't afford a new and better phone at the moment so I went back to rubbing my jaw.

“Jide, please listen to me. I love you. Please you have to believe me”.

The tears were really flowing now. I could tell from her voice and I was moved. It didn't get to Jide though as he just hissed and walked out of the apartment.

I let out a sigh and walked over to the nearest couch and sat down while Eva sank to the floor in tears. We were both in pain, mine physical... hers emotional.

I think mine hurts the most.