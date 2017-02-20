In what reads like a joke is actually real. The second installment of the trilogy has just been released recently, Fifty Shades Darker, and its bringing out the freak in some people.

Mashable reports that an employee of Hayden Orpheum theatre in Sydney, Australia found an abandoned cucumber in an aisle after the screening of Fifty Shades Darker. The picture was posted online to Facebook.

It might look like something that has happened quite naturally for people who have read the book cover to cover several times. People that might have their hands down their pants, but to bring along this phallic looking vegetable might be taking it a bit too far.

And if it isn’t someone taking matters into their own hands, then we can suggest it may be a marketing stunt. A school of thought about this might was deliberately planted into the cinemas with the intent to make this go viral which will help boost the image of the erotic movie.

In the message sent to Mashable, the theatre’s Deputy General Manager Alex Temesvari said, "Hand on my heart, it was actually found after our Student Night session of Fifty Shades on Monday night (actually by me!),"

This didn’t only happen at Australian theatre, a twitter user Steve Gaughan posted a photo of two cucumbers lying on the floor of the theatre after the movie.

Either it’s viewer inspired, someone taking it into the cinema or a marketing stunt, we’re talking about it now. Imagine someone beside you was using this vegetable on herself while the movie is on, would you like to move seat or stay to watch her and the movie intermittently?

Just one question in mind, if it was planned as marketing strategy, why would the guy in the picture pick it up without a glove or tissue paper?