According to PornHub :  Which kind of porn women watch?

This post might come in handy for you, as it serves an educational purpose. This is the opportunity to find out what she ladies are interested in in the bedroom. Pornhub graciously conducted its second study of “What Women Want” in terms of dirty stuff. This is so good, you have to finish reading this.

We are in the age where women have begun to watch more porn, this is evident where the female audience have grown to 23%, a further 2% higher than the previous year.

Here is what they searched for the most, lesbian, threesome and squirt which were the same most searched keywords from the last survey before this. However, there are new keywords raising up the chat such as black, lesbian scissoring and cartoon.

We’re as surprised as you! While women frequented more categories that had the following content, Lesbian, Gay (Male) and Big Dick. Are you enjoying touring the minds of these amazing ladies?

Another search term being looked for more is real celebrity sex tape, I thought this is a male thing. Apparently, ladies also love to see their celebrities get into the action, this search grew by a whopping 1,028%. Pornhub thinks Kim Kardashian’s ever increasing fame may be why ladies are looking for it.

More searches into cunnilingus have also sprung up with terms such as man eating pussy, guy eating girl out and hardcore pussy eating all saw increase in search, 589%, 353%and 228% respectively. Men’s search for cunnilingus was between 722% and 934%.

Rough sex is also as popular as it has always been, terms such as hard rough fuck and fucked hard screaming surged to around 300% while romantic sex jumped 125%.

Women were also more interested in terms like daddy and step-dad 240% more than male users.

For porn stars, which were the most popular? Due to the search for celebrity sextape, Kim Kardashian is the most searched for porn star, followed by Teen Mom turned porn star Farrah Abraham, Lisa Ann, James Deen and the sensation, Mia Khalifa.

Women in which countries that loves to watch porn? That’s been led by the Philippines and Brazil, they’re leading everyone with a 35% of visitors from that region. In India, we thought they’re more conservative but their relationship with porn is very good. 30% of visitors from there are women, that’s 7% more than American women