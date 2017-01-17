The year is slowly moving into that time of the year, that the New Year resolutions are beginning to vanish and are being moved to the back burner so LIFE begins to come in between you and your goals.

That’s why I’m here, just like you’ve made that New Year resolution to have better sex or you didn’t make it? Wawwuu! Why not? You don’t have to share this on your diary, it can be in your heart just like my new year’s resolution is to drink more.

I’m happy to announce to you this my new year resolution that I have been carrying over has started bearing fruits, 2016 is the year that I have consumed alcohol the most, I will also be attempting to break that record in 2017.

ALSO READ: 8 foods that can help your sex life

It’s also part of my New Year resolution too, as much as I’m here for you, I’m here for myself too. So, in other to help us. Dr. Justin Lehmiller put together ways to have better sex in 2017, published on Maxim.

1. Speak up in the bedroom

No use dying in silence in the bedroom, leave that self-loathing in 2016. If he/she is doing something you don’t like during sex, tell them. Don’t keep shut about it. Studies have revealed that people who moan and groan are better satisfied than people who keep quiet throughout sex. Let your voice be heard in 2017, speak out!

2. Experiment with sex toys

People are still biased about sex toys in this side of the world but it does a lot of good that. It is also worthy to note that reports have revealed that couples who use sex toys like vibrators have greater sexual satisfaction than those who don’t. So, let 2017 be the year you and your boo try out sex toys if you haven’t started.

ALSO READ: Women with big bum are smarter and healthier says Science

3. Start doing kegels

If you don’t know how to last long in bed, you might want to start thinking about doing kegels. Squeezing the muscle around your butt and dick does a lot of good for you sexually. So, it’s not just a lady thing or pregnant woman thing. Just do it and see how it changes your life forever.

4. Sex is more than penal penetration

Penal penetration is dick inside vagina, sorry for the posh grammar, I get carried away some times. The point here is sex is much more than just having sex. It’s an entire experience. Sex is more like a journey than a destination, each step of the way matter, from kissing, to foreplay, to sex and the afterplay. It’s a complete process that shouldn’t be skipped.

ALSO READ: 3 more foods good for your sexual health

By the time you stop skipping them, you will realize that your sex life will get better.

5. Keep your drinking under check

This one is messing with my own New Year resolution, because I plan to drink more but I want to have a better sex life in 2016. While alcohol can serve as aphrodisiac, it’s advisable to keep its consumption under check, don’t get too drunk. It helps strengthen sexual urge and also lowers inhibition, that’s why we get horny when we drink.

Keep your alcohol consumption under check and you’ll be fine sexually this year.

6. Don’t fall asleep immediately after sex

It seems like the logical thing to do, because you’re so exhausted from the session. Please don’t sleep yet. Research has shown that couple who cuddle after sex are much more satisfied than couples who don’t.

ALSO READ: 4 best sex positions if you’re experiencing pains

Before dozing off, cuddle her a bit and watch your sex life in get better in 2017.