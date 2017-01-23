Some people have weird stories of how they lost their virginities and others have this quite sweet story of how they’re in love and it was very special.

Mine was a bit weird, if you’ve been reading my posts, you’ll have read it, so go and look for my past stories that had to do with virginity LOL.

Here is a summary of it, it was a pity sex, and I didn’t have a condom, so I had to run down the street hiding my erection behind my belt to go to the nearest aboki to buy condoms, and at the same time praying she doesn’t change her mind while running down the street, and also keeping an erection at the same time.

It was a horrible experience but we’re not here for how I lost my virginity. We love celebrities for different reasons, and also we want to know more about them, what makes them who we love and how freaky they’re as well.

Brandon Friederich, Maxim with the help of FHM and Observ have compiled a list of how these wonderful celebrities popped their cherry.

1. Britney Spears

"...while some may even assume Brit lost her V-card to her former Mickey Mouse Club mate, Spears' mom, Lynne, actually has a different story, saying her daughter had sex for the first time at the age of 14 to a high school football player."

2. Jessica Alba

"I was so young, 18, when I started dating him. I was a virgin. I knew I wanted to be in love with the first person I slept with, because for almost everyone I knew, the first experience made them feel like sh*t. So I wanted to be really careful that he was going to be in love with me and wasn't just going to leave me."

3. Megan Fox

"I've had plenty of awkward sex, but that first time was not awkward. I was in love with him, and it was nice."

4. Kim Kardashian

"When I did want to have sex the first time I was almost 15 ... I was like, 'I think I'm going to, or I want to,' and she [her mom, Kris Jenner] was like, 'OK, so this is what we're going to do, we're going to put you on birth control,' and she was, like, really open and honest with me."

5. Krysten Ritter

"He was so angsty and bad. He was a real bad boy. He gave me a school picture that year that said, 'OK, Krysten, I love you. You give me a boner.' That’s how we started dating. His name was Damian, but my parents called him “Demon.” Our first time was in his parents’ van before basketball practice. I don’t remember it being very pleasant."

6. Sarah Silverman

"When Kevin asked me if I was a virgin, I answered honestly: no. Somehow I think he knew better than me, because he pretty much instructed me through the whole process. He talked me through my first blow job (that, I admitted I had never done before), what to do with my tongue, what not to do with my teeth, and so on. And then, slowly at first, he pushed inside me. All the way inside. And all I could think was, 'Holy sh*t, THIS is sex, dummy.'"