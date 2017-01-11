Morning Sex 5 ways it can make significantly brighten your day

According to Science, you should totally have sex in the morning, its healthy in many ways.

Doesn’t it sound like a great idea, so start off your day with some action with your partner? Absolutely a fantastic idea. When you’re trying to get out of bed in the morning and it.

Not only is it exciting, it’s also good for your health. That’s 2 in 2. Ideally, things that you like or enjoy are either fattening or illegal but this one is actually good for you in a lot of ways.

Here are 6 ways that it’s good for you, as compiled by Cosmopolitan

  play (New Health Advisor)

 

1. It helps the immune system

Dr. Musa Yakubu, a biochemist at University of Ilorin has done a study to validate this claim, he revealed that having sex between three to four times in a week has resulted in improving the immune system. At least you’ll believe a doctor. He also said "stimulating the body’s first line of defense and production of immunoglobulin A (IgA), against cold and fever," when he spoke with Vanguard.

2. It’ll make you happier

Who doesn’t feel better after having some good sex, now imagine that, very early in the morning. Dr. Yakubu also found out in the same research that sex in the morning releases oxytocin, the ‘feel-good chemical’ into body, this helps with bonding between the couple. As a result of this, the brain feels happier for a longer period of time.

  play (Getty Images)

 

3. How better to start the day

If you’ve got a busy day ahead. It’s scientifically proven that the best thing you can do in the morning is to have some sex. According to another study conducted at the University of Cincinnati, where it was revealed that morning sex is a natural stress-reliever. When you’ve relieved yourself of stress in the morning, you can go ahead and have a fantastic day.

4. You can use it as morning workout

I’m not asking you to replace it all together, but the early morning bed exercise can serve workout for the morning you don’t feel like exercising that much. A study conducted in 2014, having sex for an hour is equivalent to 30 minutes run. What’s the point of leaving the house to work-out if you can get that exercise on the bed right there.

  play (Big Stock)

 

5. It can help guys last longer

This must he from God, something that helps you last longer in bed. Sexologist Megan Stubbs revealed that testosterone level in men are highest in the morning after giving the body the much needed sleep. This is quite easy to accomplish because this means both of you are horny in the morning. Sex therapist Arlene Goldman, Ph.D, had this to add, via Cosmo, "When a man has higher testosterone and is well-rested, he has more energy during sex. That energy will help him last longer."

