One of the best kind of sex is the intimate one, the sex where you’re both invested in each other emotionally. Which means it has a lot mushy-mushy things going on, and the annoying things don’t seem annoying with that special one. Awwwwnn, writing this alone is making me teary eyed.

Because we know we all love love, here are 5 sex positions that you will enjoy with that special someone that gives you goose pimples in a good way, not a scary evil, everyone is going to die kind of way, according to Prevention.

1. Missionary

We start off at the most basic sex position, and literally the go to position. It actually ticks off the box of romantic sexing. Missionary is actually ideal for bonding, because the position makes it easy to connect with each other through sight, sound, and touch, says Sara Nasserzadeh, PhD, a psycho-sexual therapist based in Palo Alto, California.

The look into each other’s eyes thing while doing it apparently is very romantic and can help bonding. Feel free to plant kisses in places your mouth can get to.

2. Doggy Style

This position doesn’t actually seem romantic because of several things, one of the most prominent is the fact that you’re both looking away from each other, she can’t see you and the guy has a view of your back. It so happens that doggy position allows for deep penetration that leads to intense pleasure for everyone.

For women, this position gives deep penetration that can lead to immense pleasure, Nasserzadeh says. "This is a high adrenaline-rush physical act, and having that shared experience will increase bonding," she says.

3. Standing in the shower

The most cliché movie sex scene, to show romantic couples who are not boring, movies like to show us couples in the shower, maybe that’s why we love it for bonding. Sex in the shower allows you to take it long and slow, says Eric Marlowe Garrison, a sexologist and author of Mastering Multiple Position Sex. The water will let you relax and connect with your partner.

You should try massaging each other before. Penetration from behind, also put use a foot mat so you don’t slip and fall.

4. Spooning

Probably one of the most romantic positions, you can whisper sweet stuffs into her and caress her body, while behind. Having sex while in warm embrace is definitely a bonding experience starter kit.

Having sex while wrapped in a constant embrace will raise your levels of oxytocin (sometimes known as the cuddle hormone) and PEA (a neurotransmitter that ups your mood and is associated with bonding), according to Debra Laino, MEd, a sex therapist based in Delaware.

5. Seated lotus

This position is almost more intimate than spooning, with spooning, you cannot see each other. Seated lotus allows you to see each other while the sex happens also in an intimate fashion. Here, your bodies are touching entirely, and your faces are close enough to kiss, whisper, or laugh together, says Rachel Needle, PsyD, a sex therapist in West Palm Beach, Florida.

For added intensity, the person on top can focus on slow, sensual movements, she says.