What do women want? No one knows for certain, we’re all guessing here and there. When it comes to bedroom matters, we might be luckier.

Here is the reason for the luck, there is a thread on Reddit, where the following question was asked, “Girls of Reddit, what are some NSFW tips you wish every guy knew”.

This list was compiled by Zeynep Yenisey, Maxim. This should do a lot of good because it’s coming from women, this is like having answers to a question before the examination, in a way, its expo.

Let’s dive into it.

1. "I fucking love it when a guy gets a boner while we spoon. It gets me in the mood pretty quickly." -Iminabananasuit

You got to see the logic in this one, it clearly shows you want her, and you’re excited that she is with you.

ALSO READ: 8 foods that can help your sex life

2. "Wash your dick and we'll be more willing to give you a BJ. A stinky dick doesn't get a blow job." - LauraEvangeline

This is common decency, a freshly watched tool is sexier than a dirty or stinky one.

3. "Foreplay is amazing and absolutely crucial." – smuthafacka

For guys that like to get down immediately, that’s not cool. She isn’t a machine, you need entice her into the sex.

4. "I don't know if all women feel the same way, but guys, if you're ever going down on me, please don't peel back the hood of my clit and dig your tongue in there like you're some starving ant eater." – bezod

It’s not about you rubbing your tongue all over her down there, you need to know where to target. This comment here is a little tutorial on how to get it done.

ALSO READ: Women with big bum are smarter and healthier says Science

5. "CUT YOUR FINGERNAILS." – flannelpanel

This is personal grooming that you should be done, not just because of sex but because you’re a normal human being.

6. "A lot of the time what happens after sex means more than the actual sex. Try to be a little present and nurturing/affectionate, especially with rough sex." – lissit

It’s a little thing called afterplay, it helps bonding, you should try it.

7. "Don't speed up if you're stimulating the clit. Nice and slow gets the job done. Also don't be afraid to lick the butthole. It's awesome." - KissMyCleats

Nothing wrong in maintain a speed, unless she asks you to go faster, don’t!

8. "One time I was just on the verge of orgasming and my significant other notices. He speeds up! Speeds up! As quickly as it came it went. That was a sad day." – MoriSummer

ALSO READ: 3 more foods good for your sexual health

Another lesson, when you feel she is about to climax, keep doing what you’re doing, don’t change it.

9. "The clitoris is your friend. Find it, nurture and play with it. Love it and she'll love you back." – McChubbin

That’s very poetic

10. "If you're going down on me, it's SO much hotter to be teased a little bit beforehand. Kiss my stomach and inner thighs, then just about you're going to FINALLY put your mouth there, you repeat the process. Drives me insane." - AutomaticallyManual

A little tease here and there can make things more interesting, not for everyone also, keep that in mind.

ALSO READ: 4 best sex positions if you’re experiencing pains

11. "Moaning is hot, do it." – AutomaticallyManual

Don’t be stoic, express emotions during sex, a couple of “oh” and ‘ah’s wouldn’t hurt anyone.

12. “Don’t copy porn” – Assilly

Porn has been known to mislead people, you cannot expect to do the same thing you’ve seen people doing in porn to your partner. Behave!

13. "Wash your hands before fingering. Some girls can get yeast infections if your hands are dirty." – thinkanti

It’s a good practice to make sure your hands are clean.

ALSO READ: 3 things that can ruin your sexual health

14. "I know you just want to put it inside me but TEASE ME GODDAMMIT. TEASE ME UNTIL I'M BEGGING YOU TO FUCK ME." - Tievan

Like I said earlier, make sure she is down with it else you’ll be rubbing her off the wrong way.

15. "When you're eating me out, don't just lick. I don't just lick your dick, because while it's cute, it’s probably not getting you off.

Suck. On. The Clit.

Not directly, but on the hood covering it. This is like a 2 minute way to get any lady off, and after the first time cumming I'm in a much kinkier mood." – spazzpatch

It’s all there, guys take note of this one.

ALSO READ: 4 distinct orgasms every woman should experience

16. "If you're going to put it in her butt, make sure you've established trust that you'll stop immediately if she tells you it hurts. You don't have to abort the mission, just give her time to stretch.

"Also, butts are much more conducive to intrusion if you don't try to jam that thing in there in one go. You gotta lube, fit in the tip, pull back, push in, pull back, until you get it all in there. Gentle of course, you stud." – SlightlyNutritious

Never do anything if you don’t have her express approval especially anal sex.

17. "Don’t be a noisy eater. My ex used to make the most god awful noises when he would go down on me. It was like the biggest turn off for me. The occasional mmm type moan is great, but I don’t want to hear the mating call of a cookie monster up in my snatch." - rmahgerdwtf

I know I asked you to moan earlier, but everything should be in good measure.

18. "When your woman is on top of you use your finger and push gently on the anus, but do not penetrate." – plavahate

A little anal tease is alright, the keyword here is tease.

19. "I personally love when a guy mixes up his thrusts during penetration. I love long, slow thrusts mixed in with some hard, hammering, deep thrusts... but I really, really love when he's just about as deep as he can go and does slow, intentional, deep thrusts... like just pulling out an inch, maybe, and then back in." – preh1storic

ALSO READ: 6 sexual problems you shouldn’t lose sleep over

Here is someone who likes to be teased in penetration.

20. "Be vocal. Tell me where you want me, how much you wanted me, what you’ll do to me, in what way. Tell me what you like and if I should do it longer. Don’t be afraid to moan because it’s an indicator that its mutual pleasure. I love to please as much as I love to be pleased." – Deleted user

Mutual pleasure should be the goal in sex, please her and she’ll please you too.