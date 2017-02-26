What your Zodiac sign says today

Aries

Your ruler Mars is lined up with wild, wacky Uranus so it's an unpredictable day for you. You will be impulsive with your energy shooting all over the place. Knowing this, you can wisely monitor your behavior. Think before you speak or act on anything.

Taurus

Something going on behind the scenes is uncontrollable so you may be feeling unsettled today. It's like you do not know what to do or which way to go. Be sure to choose the right thing.

Gemini

You might be bossy in a group today even though you do not intend to be but your energy with others is strong. You might attract someone to you who is bossy too. Group activities will yield a few surprises. Brace up!

Cancer

Your relations with bosses and parents are unpredictable today, one or both parties might demand to have their way. People are unpredictable today because they are under a sporadic energy. You will notice the same thing with your parents and bosses.

Leo

Schedules will be canceled or delayed today so travel plans will be interrupted. Create extra time in your schedule to accommodate these changes. It is also an accident-prone day so be extra careful. Try not to be hasty and be prepared for anything.

Virgo

News relating to shared property, inheritances, debt or taxes might take you by surprise today. Try to stay in the loop. Discussing these matters might be excitable and testy because somebody is opinionated. This will call for patience.

Libra

Both Mars and Uranus are lined opposite your sign meaning you will not be getting the smooth and harmonious dealings you are used to. Brace yourself for surprises from others and when they come, try not to overreact. Be patient and show grace even under pressure.

Scorpio

Whatever you have planned for today will meet with glitches and surprises making your routine unpredictable. Try not to overreact by trying to control the situation or by being bossy. Take a few steps back and evaluate the situation so you can find the most skillful way to respond.

Sagittarius

Your scheduled social occasions might suddenly be canceled or new ones arising. There are lots of surprises in store for you today especially with parties, sports events, romantic meetings and playful activities with children. Brace yourself so that you can deal with the unexpected.

Capricorn

The normal routine in your home will be interrupted today. An impromptu gathering might end up at your place so it may be wise to stock the fridge. On the other hand, small appliances might break down or minor breakages may occur because today is full of surprises and impulsive energy.

Aquarius

It is an accident-prone day for your sign so be extra careful. Create some wiggle room for yourself which will allow you cope with any surprises. Think before saying something you will regret in your discourse with others.

Pisces

You might find or lose money today but whatever be the case, guard your money. Alternatively, something you own might get lost, broken or stolen. On the other hand, someone might give you something. Keep your eyes open today and protect what you own.