Aries

You are feeling divided because on one hand, you want to enjoy privacy and work alone. The next few weeks will be perfect for studying and research. However, Venus and Mars make you sociable and eager to strut your stuff!

Taurus

It's a good day to impress an authority figure, a boss, parents, VIPs and even the general public. You have something to say and this might see you getting involved with someone younger.

Gemini

Your urge for a change of scenery and a chance to learn something new is strong so do things a little differently today. Some will have work related travels which are a plus. Tthe next few weeks will be great for talks with bosses, parents, and VIPs because they will listen to your ideas.

Cancer

It's the perfect day to arrange financial issues that have to do with shared property, loans, mortgages and anything that might impact your home and real estate situation. Some of you also want to make travel plans while making plans for school and future training.

Leo

The Moon is opposite your sign today so be accommodating of others. This happens for two days in every month. Some will be juggling ideas revolving around shared property, loans, mortgages and how you can work with the wealth and resources of others, within the next several weeks.

Virgo

Today will be a productive day at work for you because it's just easy to get along with everyone else. You are in a practical frame of mind and this promotes good results. In the next several weeks, you will be quite chatty with others.

Libra

You are feeling playful and in the mood for fun. Make a date with a friend for lunch, brunch or an evening of laughter and good times. In the next few weeks, you will be brimming with good ideas about how to get things done at work.

Scorpio

Today is a perfect day to devote some time to your home today or a discussion with a family member, especially a female relative. Your discussions will be positive and expansive but realistic because you are also in a practical frame of mind as well.

Sagittarius

It's easy to get along with others today because you are in a pleasant, easygoing frame of mind today. You want to promote peace and harmony at home. This is also a great day for negotiations about business and finances, possibly because you have home repairs in mind for the next month.

Capricorn

You have cash flow, earnings, and your possessions on your mind today and you are feeling more on top of your scene and more hopeful about the future. The next several weeks will be full of short trips and discussions with everyone, especially siblings, neighbors, and relatives

Aquarius

It is a lovely, upbeat day for you so discussions about future travel will appeal to you. You may be feeling like discussing business and financial arrangements which will promote home improvements. Many of you will dream up great moneymaking ideas in the next month.

Pisces

Mercury enters your sign today and it will stay for the next three weeks. This has you eager to communicate with others and enlighten people about your ideas. However, you might choose to play low key and hide behind the scenes today.