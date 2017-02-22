Here's a short forecast for the 12 zodiac signs.
Others are inspired by your excitement about an idea because today you are thinking big today and even others are going to draw from your excitement. Atta boy.
It’s a brilliant day for business and commercial activity. Quite likely, whatever you have in mind will entail commercial tourism.
This is a superb day to study and deliberate on law, philosophy and religion.
If you have been thinking about getting a loan or a mortgage, today is the day to act.
Ideas will be passed around because there will be so many of them - great ones available to everyone. Enthusiasm is contagious, ain’t that?
It’s a good day for business and commerce. Signing deals and concluding deals will pose no problems.
Although you are in work mode and you want to get better structured, today you are full of fun-filled ideas related to breaks, It’s also a great day to socialize.
You’re not unhappy about working hard but you are also in play mode, looking for ways to entertain and be entertained.
Today is the perfect day to make plans for the future. Seize it!
The Moon is in your sign today, which gives you an edge over others. The downside is that you will feel extra emotional today.
But hey, what’s a little extra emotion in the grand scheme of things?
Today Mercury in your sign, dancing with lucky Jupiter. This improves your mind, rids you of cynicism and gives you fresh outlook on things – you see possibilities, Aquarius!
Big possibilities in today!
You are strong with the Sun in your sign. This will enable you to make things happen. Also, be expectant of a miracle today; something you want but thought you couldn’t get.