Aries

Others are inspired by your excitement about an idea because today you are thinking big today and even others are going to draw from your excitement. Atta boy.

Taurus

It’s a brilliant day for business and commercial activity. Quite likely, whatever you have in mind will entail commercial tourism.

Gemini

This is a superb day to study and deliberate on law, philosophy and religion.

Cancer

If you have been thinking about getting a loan or a mortgage, today is the day to act.

Leo

Ideas will be passed around because there will be so many of them - great ones available to everyone. Enthusiasm is contagious, ain’t that?

Virgo

It’s a good day for business and commerce. Signing deals and concluding deals will pose no problems.

Libra

Although you are in work mode and you want to get better structured, today you are full of fun-filled ideas related to breaks, It’s also a great day to socialize.

Scorpio

You’re not unhappy about working hard but you are also in play mode, looking for ways to entertain and be entertained.

Sagittarius

Today is the perfect day to make plans for the future. Seize it!

Capricorn

The Moon is in your sign today, which gives you an edge over others. The downside is that you will feel extra emotional today.

But hey, what’s a little extra emotion in the grand scheme of things?

Aquarius

Today Mercury in your sign, dancing with lucky Jupiter. This improves your mind, rids you of cynicism and gives you fresh outlook on things – you see possibilities, Aquarius!

Big possibilities in today!

Pisces

You are strong with the Sun in your sign. This will enable you to make things happen. Also, be expectant of a miracle today; something you want but thought you couldn’t get.