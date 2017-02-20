Aries

This is an unpredictable day, so stay light on your feet. There will be changes to be made and you need to be on top of these things and not caught napping.

Taurus

Surprise is the key word here for you Taurus. Look out for a probable surge in income and finances.

Gemini

The surprise that Gemini will get will be totally interesting. Not bad for something unplanned, yeah?

Cancer

Your work scene might be affected by unexpected news or occurrences, Cancer. This could be in relations to a pet. Whatever happens, just stay on top of your game.

Leo

Your lively, bubbly mood from the weekend will remain with you all through today. It’s Monday, true, but you’ll be feeling playful almost all day.

Virgo

Be prepared for disruption at work today, especially if your activity comes from home. It’s crazy but that’s how today will most likely be for you.

Libra

You’ve got the right spirit for the week ahead. You’re fully in work mode and you feel cheerful and enthusiastic about everything. Go for it!

Scorpio

You have to be on top of your money scene today, Scorpio. Check your cash flow, check your bank, keep an eye on financial investments.

Sagittarius

Your mind is churning out ideas, Sagittarius, and this could mean only one thing – today will be very productive for you. Isn’t that just swell?

Capricorn

As interesting as the beginning of your week will likely be, a secret or news from behind the scenes will trigger a fright on your finances. Be careful, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Enjoy the company of a friend, probably a female associate, because you need a listener for your bright ideas

Pisces

This is a strong day for you with the Sun in your sign and the Moon at the top of your chart. You’ll be noticed and this promises to fetch favours for you.