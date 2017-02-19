Aries

Today is playful and easygoing for you but you are a bit restless because you are itching for some fun or adventure. You can sate your urges by traveling, enjoy a change of scenery. Switch up your daily routine. Some might develop a crush on someone different from your usual tastes.

Taurus

It's a good day to discuss issues concerning shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and everything relating to finance because whatever happens will possibly end up in your favor. Today is also a romantic day for lovers.

Gemini

Today, your relations with partners and close friends are warm and friendly and you will enjoy interacting with others. Go out and socialize. Also, your relations with the general public will be positive. Watch out for some confusion with authority figures around midday. Make certain what they want.

Cancer

Your relations with colleagues are pleasant today and this is also a nice day to get better organized. It would allow you deal with issues of hygiene as well as shop for little things you need for everyday living. Someone in position of authority, a boss or a parent will be particularly friendly.

Leo

Today is a playful and romantic day for you and it's perfect for brunch, a date or social occasions in general. Sports, arts and fun activities with children will appeal to you today. However, you might be disappointed about financial support or the lack of it, from a source.

Virgo

It's the perfect day to chill at home, drink some tea and read the newspaper. You will enjoy hanging out with friends or relatives, or simply enjoy your own company. A conversation with a female relative could be significant.

Libra

Mixing with others will be fun for you today because you are feeling warm and friendly. It's a good day for all sorts of communication which may include sales, writing, teaching and acting. Relations with siblings and neighbors will be warm as well.

Scorpio

Money-making ideas are viable and profitable today so have some trust. Also, you will enjoy buying beautiful things for yourself as well as loved ones. However, brace for some confusion with financial matters by midday.

Sagittarius

The Moon is in your sign and this makes you more emotional than normal. However, it could attract good luck to you today. It would also be a creative and playful day for you but expect some confusion with a family member or generally on the home front.

Capricorn

Staying low-key or playing behind the scenes suits you just fine today. You will enjoy cocooning and will hide if possible. Although it's a laid back day for you, some kind of confusion will arise i your communication with others around midday. To be on the safe side, avoid assuming and double check facts.

Aquarius

Your relations with friends and members of groups will be warm and friendly today and you will enjoy a connection with a female friend or acquaintance. Be wary of some kind of financial confusion or assumption by midday.

Pisces

Your communication with bosses and parents are positive and very friendly today. Someone might go out of their way to help you but there is a chance of disappointment or some kind of confusion around midday, so be extra clear in all your relations with others.