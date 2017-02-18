Aries

The next four weeks will afford you the opportunity to step back, lie low and make solid plans for the new year in your life which would begin with your birthday. Set definite goals with deadlines.

Taurus

You will be doing a lot of mixing with others within the next four weeks and you may expect to become more involved with groups, clubs and associations. Take note that these interactions will be for your benefit so be friendly.

Gemini

The Sun will be at the top of your chart for the next four weeks and will act like a spotlight on you. This means it's the perfect time to make that pitch to a boss or ask permission for that long awaited trip. Take advantage and ask approval for anything you want.

Cancer

Take the opportunity to travel and explore in the next four weeks. If you cannot travel, enjoy your own city by looking around and going to new places. Find new ways to further your education and training. Do everything to make your life more exciting.

Leo

You will be more passionate about everything in the next four weeks, In addition to sexual passion, your will also feel passionate about issues relating to your finances and anything to do with shared property and inheritances. Everything matters.

Virgo

The Sun will be opposite your sign for the next four weeks, meaning you will be feeling less energized and in need of more sleep. Go with the flow and sate your need for rest. Also, observe your style of relating to partners and close friends.

Libra

You have been itching to pull yourself together so get started. This is the reason why you want to be efficient, effective and productive in everything that you do in the next four weeks. Do what you can to get better organized.

Scorpio

Within the next four weeks, romance, vacations, playful diversions, sports and fun with children will be excellent choices for you. You definitely want some time off to enjoy the Sun. This will also be a creative time for most of you.

Sagittarius

Your attention will return to home, family and your domestic world, beginning today. This will be your focus for the next four weeks. This might involve dealing with a parent for some of you. Grab any opportunity to relax at home and enjoy privacy in familiar surroundings.

Capricorn

You will be juggling short trips, errands, visits and discussions with others with increased reading and writing in the next four weeks. Your agenda is not only full, but you will also have a strong desire to educate someone on an issue.

Aquarius

The next four weeks will have money and cash flow as major concerns for you. It could be job-related or you might be considering a major expenditure. Use this same window of time to take care of your possessions. This will make you feel more in control of your world.

Pisces

The Sun is in your sign for four weeks every year and it is about that time once again, starting today. This is great for you because you will feel energized and it will give you the chance to recharge for the rest of the year. It will also attract favorable situations and people.