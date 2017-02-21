Aries

Decisions will be quickly made on matters that have been on stalemate for too long.

Taurus

Folks will feel sincerely warm to each other. Hence it is one wonderful day to make plans to mingle with someone close to you. [And a few that are maybe not]

Gemini

In all likelihood, someone will approach you for advice or ask you to counsel them on a particular matter that you are not too knowledgeable in. Do the best you can.

Cancer

This is a romantic, pleasure-loving day for you, Cancer, you will also enjoy warm times with children.

Leo

Today is a good one to have visitors visit you at home because you’ve got positive, happy vibes.

Virgo

For you, Virgo, it’s an unquestionably weird day to negotiate and sign contracts. Go seal that deal.

Libra

There’s good news for you, Libra. Your eyes will be open to new ways to improving your income.

Scorpio

Fair Venus is in your sign today dancing with Neptune. The result of this is that everyone will see you as pleasing and charming. Be careful not to get carried away. Take care of your own needs, too.

Sagittarius

There is a secretive undertone to everything that you do. For some, it might mean that you simply want to be alone in your backgrounds, without anyone looking over your shoulders.

Capricorn

There is cordiality in the air today, which makes everyone quite pleasant and open.

Hence, should you accept requests to share the company of others today, Capricorn, better not say no.

Aquarius

Others will seek out your imaginative guidance on something. That’s how much you’ve got in you today.

Pisces

Your gratitude of beauty is keen today. So, travelling for pleasure will gladden you as you hope to catch the beauty of everything around you. Enjoy your day!