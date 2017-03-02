Daily Horoscope, March 2, 2017 What your zodiac sign says today

Aries

What you do today will not be the same as you often do on a daily basis. Your daily routine will be different today — no question.

Taurus

Restlessness reigns supreme in this sign today. Part of the problem, Taurus, is that you are in a state of confusion or perhaps a little bit disappointed with someone who was meant to know and do better.

Gemini

A friend will shock you today. That much is almost a certainty.

Cancer

Be cautious of whose words you pay attention to today because it’s easy to be confused or conned. A parent, boss or VIP might surprise you.

Leo

Travel plans are unpredictable today. This is actually a generally poor day to make important decisions because it is greatly unpredictable.

Virgo

Be alert because something unpredicted could impact your banking or anything to do with loans, mortgages or shared property.

Libra

A mate or close friend will drop on you a bombshell today or do something unexpected. There are far too many surprises in today. Just too many.

Scorpio

Romance might dishearten today. It’s an erratic day!

Sagittarius

Unexpressed expectations almost always bring disappointment. This saying might come around to plague you today, which is why you’ll have only yourself to blame today if things do not work out as you planned.

Capricorn

Stock that refrigerator because unexpected company might drop by.

Aquarius

Don’t take wild chances today, Aquarius. Pay attention to everything you say and do.

Pisces

You might find money or lose some. There’s definitely a component of confusion waiting everywhere today.