Daily Horoscope, March 1, 2017 What your zodiac sign says today

Aries

You want to get better structured so that you feel more in control of your life.

Taurus

Clear up as much of your doubts as possible because it isn’t going to go away on its own.

Gemini

Here’s a reminder that you should get all the rest you need now because in the coming weeks, the Sun, your source of energy, will be differing your sign.

Cancer

Now is the time to make your requests and desires known to people in authority and positions of influence. Let them know what you need to improve your condition and you’ll most likely get it.

Leo

A lot of cash issues are on your mind now and for the next few weeks.

Virgo

Right now your attention is on home, family and your private life.

Libra

You want to get out of the metropolis and feel the warm sun and white sand beneath your toes.

Scorpio

Everything about you, Leo, will scream rest and lazing around. That’s all you’d rather do; but you know that is not the way to go. Frustrating, eh?

Sagittarius

This is a great time for you because when the Sun is in your sign it appeals to people and makes situations good for you.

Capricorn

You will be extremely busy with a packed schedule. Good luck!

Aquarius

Whether you plan to or not, you will be swept up in social engagements and opportunities. These will be to your ultimate benefit.

Pisces

Write down some goals that you hope to reach. Specificity and deadlines should be your greatest concerns.