Daily Horoscope, January 9, 2017 What your zodiac sign says today

Gemini

Arguing with others who do not agree with your own values? Don’t back down. Today is the best to let people know what you stand for.

Cancer

Many of you will have chats and communications with ex partners or old friends. This is Mercury retrograde giving you a second chance to mend broken trusts and undo mistakes of the past.

Leo

You are plagued with silly errors and mistakes at work. Just grin and bear it. It happens once in a while. And because it is Mercury Retrogade period, it is your turn to experience this, Leo.

Virgo

This is a high-spirited month for you. Get out and mingle as much as you can. You need it.

Libra

Your focus will be strongly fixed on home, family and your private life. For this week, and the weeks coming.

Scorpio

Your daily routine will be filled with loads of short trips and errands today, clashing with your desire to share ideas with colleagues and educate some of them on new discoveries you have made.

Sagittarius

Money and earnings are the highest things on your mind now. At some other time, you will be concerned about your values in life. Not now, though.

Capricorn

Right now both the Sun and retrograde Mercury are in your sign. The presence of the sun will make you more courageous than you would normally be.

On the flipside, the moon will have you losing things and misplacing important household stuff. Doesn’t sound like a great tradeoff, but there is almost nothing you can do about that.

Aquarius

You fancy playing things low-key for a while. Do you.

Pisces

There is Venus in your sign today, and what this means is that you will be diplomatic and charming and all other related stuff. Great times for you.