Daily Horoscope, January 6, 2017 What your zodiac sign says today

Aries

Do not coerce others into agreeing with you today. Seriously.

Taurus

Something going on behind the scenes might disturb you today. Don’t let things get out of hands, though.

Gemini

In arguments today with colleagues and other partners, you’ll have to be wise enough to agree to disagree since you cannot change their mind and they cannot change yours, either.

Cancer

Arguments with family members will most likely occur today. The end product here should be some upgrading at the end of the day. Never lose sight of that.

Leo

This is a good day to make enhancements at work or repair broken equipment. You have to do something.

Virgo

Don’t ever let the need to explain yourself creep into your mind today. The right to do you is reserved for you and you only.

Libra

Your involvement in arguments and controversial discussions will be more than normal today. You don’t want to be in it, but you’ll discover that you just can’t help it.

Scorpio

Don’t be talked into anything you don’t want to do. Not today, Pisces. Stay in charge of your own decisions.

Sagittarius

Don’t let anyone manipulate you today with the promise of money or actual money. Nope.

Capricorn

You might get embroiled in something today whether you want to or not. Stay out of trouble.

Aquarius

You might be obsessed about your beliefs about politics or religion today. These are touchy subjects you don’t need to engage in. Not today.

Pisces

Avoid power struggles with bosses, parents and VIPs because they’re not worth it.