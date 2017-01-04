Daily Horoscope, January 4, 2017 What your zodiac sign says today

Aries

You will be more sentimental than logical today, so stay off important discussions with people in authority because you will likely be irrational.

Taurus

Avoid contentious topics today and especially avoid quarrels because you will get enthusiastic and, very likely, this will weaken your stance.

Gemini

The emotional condition of the day reaches your sign. Your sentiments will cloud reason today which is why you should be careful enough to avoid discussions of importance even with friends.

Cancer

You will be emotionally charged today, too, just as many other signs. However, there is a possibility that a change might occur for you before the end of the day.

Leo

Leo will likely be dramatic in addressing issues regarding work today. This is why such talks need to be postponed till some other time, so as not to get dismissed for being too emotional.

Virgo

It’ll be hard for you to be objective today, Virgo. This window of emotions is just open to all signs.

Libra

In dialogue with others, especially relatives, expect mix-ups.

Scorpio

This is not a good time for vital economic debates mainly because you are not clear about your goal. Postpone.

Sagittarius

Relatively negligible things will devastate you today.

Capricorn

You’ll be wobbly in your choices and priorities today.

Aquarius

Do your work and collect information, but don’t overreact or make a commitment. The less said the better.

Pisces

Emotions will run deep which make it a bit difficult to think straight or make the proper decisions.