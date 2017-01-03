Daily Horoscope, January 3, 2017 What your zodiac sign says today

Aries

You might share an admiration of something stunning or learn that you and someone both like the same thing. You can also institute a closer bond with somebody today.

Taurus

You will enjoy deep negotiations and rousing ideas today, Taurus.

Gemini

It might wow you how close you feel to someone today. In fact, to your own astonishment, you might tell someone how much you care for them.

Don’t shy away from it as this might be the only opportunity you get in a long, long time.

Cancer

This is a charming day to enjoy the company of friends and partners. For one thing, you will find it easier to express your affection and tell someone that you care for them. And even if you don’t do this, you will feel it, and you will both have a more enjoyable interaction.

Leo

You will be more about enjoying what is already made today, than participating in the creation of new things or innovation.

Virgo

This is a creative day for you and it’ll manifest in several ways. Expect romantic connections to flourish also.

Libra

Conversations with family members will go well today because they will be earnest and gentle. Just exactly as they should be, right?

Scorpio

Many Scorpio will want to use their minds for pleasurable activities like reading, photography, writing or doing creative things with their hands, instead of engaging in discussions which actually have the tendency of fetching them money.

Sagittarius

Trust your moneymaking concepts today because there’s a decent chance that they are meaningful.

Capricorn

Conversations with others will be very good today. So ideally, you’ll find yourself very chatty, even if that is not your style normally.

Aquarius

Quiet research will please you today, which explains your need to be as far away from people as possible.

Pisces

Being with friends today will give you the impetus to express your feelings for them or tell them how much you actually care about them.