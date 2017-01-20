Daily Horoscope, January 20, 2017 What your zodiac sign says today

Aries

Today is all about secret passions and stolen romantic moments.

Taurus

Your friendship with someone, probably someone imaginative or inventive, will be solid and meaningful for you today.

Gemini

People will rely on your creative answers to solve something today while a romantic relationship with a boss or someone in authority will blossom in the background.

Cancer

A love relationship with someone who is different might begin now. If so, it will be memorable! The separate views on life will thrill you and create a magical blend that’ll bring true happiness to you both.

Leo

Intimate relations are passionate today. Very very passionate.

Virgo

You might surprise yourself by expressing your feelings to somebody. It might seem the next best thing to do, but hey, you might regret this in a while.

Libra

Romance at work might get started for some. Fingers crossed!

Scorpio

You are passionate and romantic and the day is just perfect for you, because the day shares those same characteristics, too. Needless to say, you will have a bang today!

Sagittarius

Meanwhile, this is a great day to entertain at home. Invite people and have fun! It’s the weekend anyway.

Capricorn

Your attention will be drawn to the beauty of the world around you. You will appreciate the elegance and amazing nature around you, and wonder to yourself, how come I didn’t notice these since?

Aquarius

Your obsession with purchases today will rise to an untenable height. This is why you should stay as far as you can from stores and malls and any other place where you will likely find it too hard to rein in your desires to shop.

Pisces

This is a great day to get more stuff for your wardrobe. That’s exactly what you’ll derive most pleasure from and you should totally, totally do it.