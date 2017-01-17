Daily Horoscope, January 17, 2017 What your zodiac sign says today

Aries

It might be easy to fall into trivialities. Take note of this when being drawn into conversations and arguments. You do not need the distractions.

Taurus

Put the demand of others before yours today, Taurus. That’s the best way to enjoy the day.

Gemini

You will be most comfortable today in the company of others, and in social settings.

Cancer

A minor dispute might arise with a female friend/relative. This is however no big deal. You can deal with it.

Leo

Your mind is going to be doing a lot if wanderings today, which is why you will find it a bit hard to concentrate for long periods at a time. Keep your energy positive and this won’t be too much of a problem.

Virgo

Cash flow and financial negotiations are a bit overwhelming today. And this continues into the coming days. The week does not look that bright anymore, does it?

Libra

You might be more emotional than usual today because the Moon is in your sign. This is not necessarily something bad. Your emotions might lead you into something great. Anything can happen, right?

Scorpio

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you today because it will comfort you and be a relief. The challenge for Scorpio today is trying to get sometime for yourself.

Find this, no matter how cramped up your day might be.

Sagittarius

Keep all conversations real today. Hammer on the talking points and do not get distracted.

Capricorn

Others will notice your dealings with important people today. Appearances are everything. So, put up one of someone capable of the responsibilities entrusted in his care.

Aquarius

You need to escape somewhere today. Go someplace you’ve never been before.

Pisces

Your challenge might be with small details. Deal with it as best as you can.