Daily Horoscope, January 13, 2017 What your zodiac sign says today

Aries

Look for ways to practice kindness today, even if it comes in bits. Just do it.

Taurus

Enjoy your day. That’s the way to go about today, Taurus. You want to have the best of everything, and you

Gemini

The moon in Gemini’s sign is at cross roads with fiery mars. The effect of this for you, Gemini is that you’ll yourself in the mood to make your point and get yourself understood all through the day.

Cancer

It’s an edgy day for Cancer. You’ll be nagged all day by a feeling that something is not right, or that something crazy is about to begin. Whatever, you will find yourself unable to fight off the feeling.

Maybe you should just go with the flow?

Leo

Basically, this is a difficult day because people are quick-tempered and intolerant. Let patience be your watchword.

Virgo

Just as is obtainable with Virgo, patience is what will guide you through the day as many people are easily irritated and quarrelsome.

Libra

As much as you would love to escape from it all, you will be held to work today and won’t find it easy to

You need to escape today. You need a change of scenery. Unfortunately, in your attempt to get some thrills or a sense of adventure, you might cross swords with someone and end up in an argument, especially with someone at work. Take it easy because you need this like a fish needs a bicycle.

Scorpio

If you tame your tongue and consciously avoid making responses and retorts to some things said to you today, you can avoid a lot if difficult situations. Patience is key today, Scorpio. Patience, and not much else.

Sagittarius

Just chill because the early part of this week is the only challenging part. The weekend is here, all that goes away, opening the door for some massive fun for you.

Capricorn

An accusation might be levelled against you today; the chances of this happening are high actually. You’ll ride it out in no time though.

Aquarius

Quarrels about money, and related stuff will be what you have to grapple with almost all day.

Pisces

Anger serves no good purpose than to aggravate things. You know better than to entertain anger and potential conflict today, Pisces. Take it easy.