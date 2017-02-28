Daily Horoscope, February 28, 2016 What your Zodiac sign says today

Aries

This is an excellent day for Aries! It’s a good day to shop for wardrobe items among many others.

Taurus

Today you need to hide and catch your breath. Find some solitude if you can. As a matter of fact, it is what you need most.

Gemini

Enjoy the company of others, especially imaginative people and female friends. Today is that kind of day.

Cancer

Someone might want your ingenious idea about something. People will also notice you today, especially colleagues who would love you to get your great ideas into work projects.

Leo

Publishing, the media, medicine and the law are favored. Culture, tourism and travel are also activities that you will find interesting.

Virgo

This is a good day to discuss how to share or split duties and benefits.

Libra

Relations with close friends and partners are warm and friendly today, as is expected. The following days might hold some unlikely things, so enjoy today while you can.

Scorpio

The atmosphere at work today will be great as people are going to be helpful and easy to get along with. Expect praise from others and possibly a raise. Marching on, aren’t you, Scorpio?

Sagittarius

This is absolutely a kinda celebration day for you! Take a long lunch. Leave work early. Meet friends and enjoy good times.

Capricorn

It’s a win-win day if you dabble into real estate negotiations. Those are win-win circumstances !

Aquarius

Money can be made off words today, Aquarius. This is great news for those of you in sales, writing, teaching and acting.

Pisces

Business and commerce are favored today. Everything looks to be on the bright side for you, Pisces.